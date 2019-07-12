Watch Out 007! Christoph Waltz's Iconic Villain Blofeld Returns to Daniel Craig's Bond 25

Christoph Waltz is once again coming face to face with 007.

The 62-year-old actor is reprising his role as the supervillain Blofeld in Daniel Craig’s upcoming Bond 25, according to Variety.

Waltz first appeared in 2015’s Spectre as the main baddie, who was previously played by Donald Pleasance, Max von Sydow and Telly Savalas in other James Bond iterations.

The movie is currently filming with a star-studded cast including Billy Magnussen, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes as M.

Bond 25 has also experienced a series of incidents including Craig’s ankle injury that required “minor surgery” as well as an explosion on the Pinewood Studios soundstage in the U.K. last month that injured a crew member.

Image zoom Christoph Waltz as Blofeld in Spectre Columbia/ Shutterstock

More controversy recently followed when Peter Hartley, 49, was arrested and charged with voyeurism after a camera was found hidden in a women’s restroom at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., according to The Independent.

The incident was initially reported by the studio, which told the newspaper in a statement, “We take this issue very seriously. We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation.”

New footage of Craig in action was released in June following the series of mishaps.

RELATED: Is James Bond Cursed? All the Problems Plaguing Daniel Craig’s Latest 007 Film

In the movie, “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica,” according to Entertainment Weekly‘s official description of the film. “His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Maniac‘s Cary Joji Fukunaga took over directing duties from Danny Boyle after the Oscar-winning director exited in Aug. 2018.

Bond 25 is set to hit theaters in April 2020.