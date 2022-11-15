Brittany Snow and Justin Long Charm in Hilarious 'Christmas with the Campbells' Trailer

Warning: The above trailer contains NSFW language.

It's not the holidays without awkward family encounters — even if the family belongs to your ex.

Brittany Snow stars in the upcoming holiday romantic comedy Christmas with the Campbells, directed by Clare Niederpruem and co-written by Barbara Kymlicka, Vince Vaughn and Dan Lagana.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Christmas with the Campbells, which adds "a little more fun" to "the traditional holiday romance movie," according to an official synopsis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Christmas with the Campbells (2022). AMC+/RLJE Films

"Jesse (Snow, 36) gets dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend Shawn (Alex Moffat)," the synopsis adds.

But things get interesting when Shawn's parents (George Wendt and Julia Duffy) "convince her to still spend Christmas with them, and Shawn's handsome cousin (Justin Long), while Shawn is away," the synopsis concludes.

"Name's David. I fall under the title of nephew," Long's character tells Jesse upon their first meeting in the Campbell family kitchen.

And while Jesse and David soon connect on a deeper level, a snag arrives in the form of a woman David knew in childhood (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), who seems determined to win him over.

According to a release, Vaughn "was inspired to create the film as his wife is a fan of traditional holiday romantic films." The actor/filmmaker "wanted to create something that couples can watch together."

Christmas with the Campbells (2022). AMC+/RLJE Films

"The film uses the structure of a traditional holiday movie that is rewritten with subversive comedic dialogue for a new twist on the genre," the release adds. "It's a little comedic naughty into the nice of a traditional Christmas movie."

Vaughn, 52, also produces alongside A Christmas Story star Peter Billingsley, under their Wild West Picture Show Productions.

Billingsley, 51, tells PEOPLE that the film is "kind of a Hallmark parody" that's "a little more rated R" than his upcoming sequel A Christmas Story Christmas.

Christmas with the Campbells will also see Vaughn collaborate with Long, 44, once again, after the two previously starred in projects like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) and The Break-Up (2006), the latter of which was also made in conjunction with Wild West Picture Show Productions.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Long revealed that he has spoken with both Vaughn and Ben Stiller about their varying interests in making a sequel to Dodgeball, which all three starred in and Stiller, 56, produced.

And while Stiller told Long "he's a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved," as Long described, "Vince is a very convincing person, so I'm just hoping Vince can convince him with his idea," the actor added.

"It's a funny idea; I don't wanna say what it is," Long noted of the potential sequel.

Christmas with the Campbells is in theaters and streaming on AMC+ Dec. 2.