Netflix has plenty of Christmas movies available to stream including The Princess Switch, The Holiday, and White Christmas

The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Netflix Over Thanksgiving Weekend

The holidays are in full swing and that means you can now binge-watch all your favorite Christmas movies without judgment.

From Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas to Hallmark and Lifetime original movies, there are plenty of festive films playing on TV throughout November and December, but if you'd rather skip the commercials, there are some great Christmas titles streaming on Netflix.

Of course, with Netflix's extensive catalog, finding the perfect Christmas movie to watch as you snuggle up with a cup of hot chocolate can feel like a daunting task. There are Christmas classics like White Christmas but there are also romantic comedies like The Holiday. Not to mention Netflix has so many great Christmas originals (and they're adding more movies to their roster this year).

To help you narrow down your choices, we've compiled this handy list of some of the best Christmas movies streaming on Netflix right now, broken down by specific genres.

Best Christmas Romance Movie on Netflix: The Holiday

the holiday Credit: Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett

Starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, the film follows two women dealing with heartbreak who decide to switch homes for the holidays.

Best Christmas Comedy Movie on Netflix: Just Friends

just friends Credit: New Line Cinema / Courtesy: Everett

Few stars mix romance and comedy quite like Ryan Reynolds. After returning home for Christmas, a young man (Reynolds) reconnects with his high school best friend and crush in this comedy film.

Best Christmas Rom-Com Movie on Netflix: Love Hard

love hard Credit: netflix

The Netflix original film follows a young journalist (Nina Dobrev) who travels across the country to spend the holidays with a guy she matched with online (Jimmy O. Yang). However, once she gets there, she discovers she's been catfished.

Best Christmas Family Movie on Netflix: Angela's Christmas

ANGELA'S CHRISTMAS WISH Credit: netflix

Based on the children's story from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt, the film is the perfect pick to watch with young kids. Once you're done watching the first film, you can keep everyone entertained by playing the sequel, Angela's Christmas Wish.

Best Classic Christmas Movie on Netflix: White Christmas

WHITE CHRISTMAS Credit: everett

If you're looking for a Christmas classic to get you in the holiday spirit, look no further than 1954's White Christmas.

Best Feel-Good Christmas Movie on Netflix: The Holiday Calendar

the holiday calendar Credit: netflix

Starring The Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham, the Netflix romance movie about a young woman who receives a magical Advent calendar will leave you with all the warm, fuzzy feelings.

Best Christmas Drama Movie on Netflix: Holiday in the Wild

holiday in the wild Credit: netflix

After separating from her husband, a woman (Kristin Davis) embarks on her previously scheduled honeymoon to Africa solo. Along the way, she ends up meeting and falling for a local pilot (Rob Lowe).

Best Christmas Cartoon Movie on Netflix: Klaus

Klaus Credit: netflix

If you're looking for an animated Christmas movie, we suggest checking out Klaus, which was nominated for best animated feature at the 2020 Oscars.

Best Christmas Movie to Watch Year-Round on Netflix: Holidate

Holidate Credit: netflix

In this Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey-led comedy, two strangers decide to be each other's date for various holidays. Seeing that the film takes place in a span of a year, it's the perfect Christmas movie to watch year-round.

Best Christmas Musical Movie on Netflix: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Jingle Jangle- A Christmas Journey Credit: netflix

With music written by John Legend, the musical film will take you on a magical journey, just as the title suggests.

Best Christmas Movie Franchise on Netflix: The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens The Princess SwitchCredit: Gabriel Hennessey/Netflix Credit: Gabriel Hennessey/Netflix

Netflix has produced a handful of Christmas franchises over the years, but The Princess Switch franchise starring Vanessa Hudgens is certainly a fan-favorite. You can watch all three films — The Princess Switch, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — on Netflix now.

Best Christmas Movie About Santa on Netflix: The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles Credit: netflix

Real-life couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn star as Santa and Mrs. Claus in this delightful Netflix film.

Best Magical Christmas Movie on Netflix: The Knight Before Christmas

The Knight Before Christmas Credit: netflix

Vanessa Hudgens really is the queen of Netflix Christmas movies. In this film, she falls for a handsome knight who magically gets transported to the present day.

Best Teen Christmas Movie on Netflix: Let It Snow

Let It Snow Credit: netflix

Based on the young adult novel of the same name, the film follows a group of teens on Christmas Eve as they navigate, love, life, and friendship.

Best Royal Christmas Movie on Netflix: A Christmas Prince

a christmas prince Credit: netflix