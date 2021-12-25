"Not sure I'll ever get used to Christmas in Cali," Taylor Lautner wrote, sharing photos of his Christmas on the beach with fiancée Tay Dome and their puppy Remi

Taylor Lautner and Fiancée Tay Dome Celebrate Christmas on the Beach with Their Pup Remi

Taylor Lautner and fiancée Tay Dome traded the snow for sand this Christmas.

The newly engaged couple spent Christmas together on a beach in her native California, with their puppy Remi, whom they adopted in July. They kept it casual and cozy in some sweats as Remi appeared to be in heaven during a game of fetch.

"Not sure I'll ever get used to Christmas in Cali," Lautner, 29, captioned photos of their seaside Christmas outing, complete with a closeup of Remi catching the ball.

He and Dome, 24, previously put on their Santa onesies to deliver a car full of presents in a video she posted to her Instagram Story on Christmas Eve.

Last month, Lautner announced that he proposed to Dome, sharing photos of the two of them at DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles, Calif., where she showed off her custom oval-cut diamond engagement ring from Ring Concierge.

The Twilight alum proposed on Nov. 11, writing on Instagram, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true." In a subsequent post, he said, "Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome."

"You love me unconditionally," continued Lautner. "You don't put up with my [crap]. You calm me when I'm anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can't thank you enough for what you've brought to my life. I love you forever."

Lautner and Dome, who works as a registered nurse, went public with their relationship in 2018 when he posted a photo in matching Halloween costumes. Since then, they've kept fans posted on their relationship on social media, where the pair frequently shares photos together.

In March, Lautner celebrated Dome's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute and a series of solo pictures of Dome.

