Kristin Chenoweth Spends Christmas with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'Best Present I'll Ever Receive'

Kristin Chenoweth and fiancé Josh Bryant are having a sweet holiday season.

On Friday, the actress shared a photo of the pair — who announced their engagement in October — standing in front of a Christmas tree together with a plethora of presents behind them.

Chenoweth looks festive for the holiday as she dazzles in a sparkling red dress and silver booties while Bryant sports a black blazer and dark jeans.

"The best present I'll ever receive is getting to be his ❤️ Merry #ChristmasEve! 🎄," Chenoweth writes.

On his Instagram page, Bryant shared the same photo alongside a heartfelt message. "Took the ⭐️ off the top of the tree…..never gonna let her go 🤍 #christmaseve," he captioned the post.

Bryant popped the question to Chenoweth, 53, with a De Beers Forevermark by Rahaminov three-stone Halo ring on the rooftop of New York City's Rainbow Room. The happy couple enjoyed a celebratory dinner at Fresco by Scotto later that night.

"I've been the runaway bride," Chenoweth told PEOPLE. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar." Bryant added, "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"

Chenoweth and Bryant, who have been linked since August 2018, first met at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece in 2016, where Bryant's band Backroad Anthem was performing. When the band was hired to play at Chenoweth's nephew's wedding in 2018, the soon-to-be couple met once again and started dating in August of that year, according to Vogue.

The Wicked star and her musician boyfriend grew closer in 2020 while quarantining together in New York City at the start of the pandemic, spending time bonding and creating TikTok videos.

"We managed to stay creative and still have a good time," Chenoweth previously told PEOPLE. "My boyfriend is 14 years younger than me. Thus, I'm good at TikTok. I didn't know what TikTok was, I didn't necessarily want to do TikTok. Now I love TikTok with his help."