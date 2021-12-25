Elliot Page Celebrates Christmas After Coming Out as Transgender Last Year: 'Sending Some Love'
In a selfie posted on Christmas Eve with his dog, the actor wrote, "Sending some love from us ❤️☃️💚"
Elliot Page is publicly celebrating his first Christmas since coming out as transgender.
The actor, 34, shared a photo of himself on Instagram where he commemorated the holiday with his (furry) loved ones.
On Christmas Eve, Page shared a selfie with his pup, Mo, where he wrote, "Sending some love from us ❤️☃️💚."
The post had many kind responses from fellow celebs. "My king 🥺," wrote 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman, who reintroduced herself as a transgender woman earlier this year in a Time interview. The Umbrella Academy's showrunner Steve Blackman commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️".
Page came out as trans in December 2020 in a heartfelt statement on his Twitter page.
In April, Page spoke to Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation about feeling free to live his life openly as a transgender man.
"It's this interesting dichotomy in a way where on some level it feels just like the most miraculous, amazing thing — and it's also just the experience of, 'Oh, there I am,'" Page told Winfrey at the time.
"A part of me was like, 'Oh my god, why was that so hard? Why?'" the Umbrella Academy actor shared. "Why has society made getting to this place of my life — because that's the situation we're facing. And yeah, it was probably driving my friends crazy, sending them profile photos of me post having top surgery and how different I felt after that and all this space. "
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
In a Vanity Fair feature published that same month, Page said that as a little kid, he "absolutely" knew that he was a boy.
"I was writing fake love letters and signing them 'Jason.' Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be," he told the magazine. "I just couldn't understand when I'd be told, 'No, you're not. No, you can't be that when you're older.' "
"Now I'm finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am," added Page, "and it's so beautiful and extraordinary, and there's a grief to it in a way."