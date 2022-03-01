Christine Taylor Was 'There to Support' Ben Stiller After His Dad Died amid Reconciliation: Source

Christine Taylor was by Ben Stiller's side even while they were split up.

Back in May 2017, the pair, who share two kids, announced their separation 17 years after getting married. Three years later, during the pandemic, Stiller's famous dad Jerry died at age 92. It was around this time in May 2020 that Stiller and Taylor began to rekindle their marriage.

A source tells PEOPLE that Taylor, 50, supported Stiller, 56, after the family loss despite being separated at the time.

"When the pandemic hit, they decided to live together with their kids. They were always very close with their kids. Both are amazing parents. When Ben's dad Jerry passed away, Christine was there to support Ben," the source says. "It was all the special family time that made them realize they still very much love each other. Ben feels very lucky that Christine stuck around. She is incredibly special."

"They were never estranged," adds the source. "... Even after they decided to separate, they spent time together just the two of them. They always had fun and enjoyed hanging out."

Ben and Christine Stiller Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Announcing his dad's death in 2020, Stiller tweeted, "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Ben Stiller and Jerry Stiller Ben Stiller and Jerry Stiller in 2011 | Credit: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Stiller revealed in a recent interview with Esquire that he and Taylor had rekindled their marriage. They got back together after he and Taylor decided it would be best if he moved back in with her and their two kids during the early days of the pandemic, as it would be the only way he'd be able to see the kids during lockdown.

"Then, over the course of time, it evolved," explained Stiller. "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that. It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

He added of how his relationship with Taylor progressed over the last two years: "I think we have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you."