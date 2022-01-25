Christina Ricci's Ex-Husband James Heerdegen Asks for Spousal, Child Support After Contentious Split

Christina Ricci's ex-husband is also asking the actress to cover his attorney's fees

Christina Ricci's ex-husband James Heerdegen is requesting spousal support and child support from the actress following their contentious split.

Heerdegen, 39, filed a request for child support for their 7-year-old son Freddie, as well as spousal support and a request that Ricci, 41, cover the cost of his attorney's fees, totaling $50,000, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

He also requested Ricci cover the cost of forensic accountant fees which are listed as $50,000, according to the documents.

"James is in desperate need of a fee order as he no longer has any savings, including even his retirement, having depleted them for legal fees, rent payments, and security deposits," the request read. "Absent a support order, James anticipates that he will soon be completely broke and is even now floundering in debt."

Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen in July 2020. The two married in 2013 after meeting on the set of the show Pan Am.

In January 2021, the Yellowjackets actress obtained a domestic violence restraining order again Heerdegen after she accused him of physical abuse, in court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

In her filing, Ricci said she was subjected to "severe physical and emotional abuse" by Heerdegen with "many of these acts of abuse" taking place in front of their son.

A rep for Ricci did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time. That month, Heerdegen's attorney Larry Bakman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that his client "unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020."