Christina Ricci Says Academy's 'Backward' Review of Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nom 'Feels Elitist'

Christina Ricci is calling out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Yellowjackets star, 42, defended first-time Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough against the Academy's "very backward" review of her surprise Best Actress nod for indie favorite To Leslie, following a last-minute grassroots campaign.

"Seems hilarious that the 'surprise nomination' (meaning tons of money wasn't spent to position this actress) of a legitimately brilliant performance is being met with an investigation," Ricci wrote Friday in a since-deleted statement on Instagram, according to Deadline and The Independent.

She continued: "So it's only the films and actors that can afford the campaigns that deserve recognition? Feels elitist and exclusive and frankly very backward to me."

Ricci explained in the IG post that Riseborough, 41, likely had "nothing to do with the campaigning" for To Leslie, as actors rarely do, "yet now her nomination will be tainted by this."

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie (2022). Everett

"If it's taken away, shame on them," Ricci concluded in the post.

The Wednesday actress' statement comes after the Academy said in a statement that they "support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances" but have opened a review after the nomination raised complaints.

"We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year's nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication," the Academy announced Friday.

Riseborough's nomination followed a flood of social media praise for her performance from fans and industry peers alike, as well as some screenings hosted by several celebrity supporters, including Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton and Courteney Cox.

The British actress, whose performance has also been nominated for the upcoming Independent Spirit Awards, was just as surprised when Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, telling Deadline: "I'm astounded."

"It's such an unexpected ray of light. It was so hard to believe it might ever happen because we really hadn't been in the running for anything else," Riseborough said. "Even though we had a lot of support, the idea it might actually happen seemed so far away."

Written by Ryan Binaco and directed by Michael Morris, To Leslie stars Riseborough as a single mother in West Texas who seeks redemption after squandering a small fortune she won from the lottery years earlier. The film is inspired by a true story.

Since its world premiere last March at South by Southwest, the film made $27,32 since its October limited release, according to Box Office Mojo. To Leslie returned to theaters Friday, following Riseborough's nomination.