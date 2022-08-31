Christina Ricci Shares Cute Throwback Video Promoting 1990's 'Mermaids' : 'Last Time I Wore Pink'

Mermaids — which also starred Cher, Winona Ryder and Bob Hoskins — was Christina Ricci's first-ever film role in 1990, premiering when she was 10 years old

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 10:44 AM
Cher, Winona Ryder, & Christina Ricci "Mermaids" 12-8-90
From L to R: Winona Ryder, Christina Ricci and Cher in 1990. Photo: Bobbie Wygant Archive/Youtube

Christina Ricci is throwing it back 30-plus years!

On Tuesday, the Yellowjackets actress shared a 1990 clip of herself seated between her Mermaids costars Cher and Winona Ryder for an interview to promote the film — at which time Ricci, now 42, was just 10 years old.

In the clip, Ricci — who played Kate Flax, the daughter of Cher's Rachel Flax and younger sister of Ryder's Charlotte Flax, in the '60s-set coming-of-age dramedy — wore pink and purple from head to toe, in cute contrast to her costars' darker looks.

"The last time I wore pink," Ricci quipped on her Instagram Story, alongside the video. Her comment was no doubt a nod to some of the darker roles that would pepper her filmography from that point forward, from The Addams Family to Casper, Sleepy Hollow and Yellowjackets.

Mermaids was Ricci's first-ever film role. The movie followed her character Kate as she begins to figure out life, often through her passion for swimming, while her single mother Rachel (Cher, 76) and older sister Charlotte (Ryder, 50) navigated their own new relationships and personal demons in small-town Massachusetts in 1963. Bob Hoskins also starred in the flick, as Rachel's love interest, Lou.

Critics praised the chemistry of Ricci, Ryder, and Cher in the family film. The threesome didn't just do press together, either; Ricci and Ryer even appeared in Cher's music video for "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)" from the movie's soundtrack, adorably dressed just like the iconic actress and singer in '60s-era glam.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ricci, who is currently up for an Emmy Award for her role as Misty in Yellowjackets, previously opened up to PEOPLE about starting acting at an early age.

"I've had some incredible experiences and loved working as a child," said Ricci, whose childhood roles include turns in Casper (1995), Now and Then (1995) and the Addams Family films in 1991 and 1993.

"I have to say The Addams Family movies were two really, really — they were like glory days for me as a 10- and 12-year-old," the actress added. (Ricci is set to appear in the imminent Netflix series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the title character Ricci portrayed in the '90s films.)

She also said Cher "was the most famous actress I've worked with," and noted how the Oscar winner "was so open and so incredibly kind and generous" on the set of Ricci's first film, Mermaids.

"I learned a ton from her," Ricci told PEOPLE. "I could ask her directly, 'How do you do it? How do you make yourself cry?' And she would try to help me learn how to do it. She was great."

Mermaids, Bob Hoskins, Cher, Christina Ricci, Winona Ryder
From L to R: Bob Hoskins, Cher, Christina Ricci and Winona Ryder in Mermaids (1990). Moviestore/Shutterstock

Ricci's time filming Mermaids was also poignant because it was when she learned an important life lesson — from Johnny Depp, Ryder's then-boyfriend.

"There was something going on on set and someone was not being nice to someone else. And they were like, 'Oh, well, he might be homophobic,'" Ricci told Andy Cohen during a phone call for his SiriusXM show earlier this month. "And then I was like, 'Well, I don't understand what that is.' "

"And I was in Winona's trailer and she was like, 'I don't know how [to explain].' So she put me on the phone with Johnny, and Johnny explained it to me," the actress recalled.

According to Ricci, Depp, 59, explained it in "the simplest terms" and "very matter-of-factly."

"He was like, 'It's when a man wants to have sex with a man and when a woman wants to have sex with a woman.' And I was like, 'Ah, okay,' " she said.

Related Articles
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1556941a) Casper, Christina Ricci Film and Television
Christina Ricci Says She Is Embarrassed by Her Performance in 'Casper' : 'I Didn't Try Very Hard'
Co-stars Johnny Depp (R) and Christina Ricci (L) arrive at the premiere of their new film "Sleepy Hollow" in Hollywood, CA 17 November 1999. The film is a Gothic thriller directed by Tim Burton and based on the Washington Irving novel.
Christina Ricci Recalls How Johnny Depp Explained to Her 'What Homosexuality Was' as a Child
christina ricci, Mark Hampton
Christina Ricci's 8-Month-Old Daughter Looks Too Cute as She Tries Out Instagram Filters: Watch
Wednesday Addams finds murder and mayhem at new school in 'Wednesday' trailer
Netflix's Addams Family Spin-Off 'Wednesday' Sees 'Murder, Mayhem, Mystery' — and a Pool Full of Piranhas
PEOPLE.com Profile Menu Join Now Login SUBSCRIBE PEOPLE.COM TV Christina Ricci Says Jenna Ortega 'Is Incredible' as Wednesday Addams in Upcoming Series Christina Ricci Says Jenna Ortega 'Is Incredible' as Wednesday Addams in Upcoming Series
Christina Ricci Says Jenna Ortega 'Is Incredible' as Wednesday Addams in Upcoming Series
Orphan First Kill
Isabelle Fuhrman Is Back as 'Orphan' Esther 13 Years Later: 'I'd Be Pissed If Anybody Else Played' Her
YELLOWJACKETS
'Yellowjackets' Reveals Who's Playing the Adult Version of Lottie in Season 2
Melanie Lynskey
A Psychic Told Melanie Lynskey Before 'Yellowjackets' Aired That Her Big Break Was Coming
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Got 'Words of Encouragement' from Grandparents After Racist Backlash to 'Little Mermaid' Casting
Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)
Winona Ryder Describes Her Life in '90s Post Johnny Depp Split as 'My 'Girl, Interrupted' Real Life'
Christina Ricci slept through Emmy announcement because daughter was teething all night
Christina Ricci Slept Through Her Emmy Announcement as Her Baby Was Up Teething All Night
Wednesday Addams finds murder and mayhem at new school in 'Wednesday' trailer
Everything to Know About Netflix's Upcoming 'Addams Family' Series, 'Wednesday'
Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder during Women in Film Luncheon Honoring Martin Scorsese at Spago in Beverly Hills, CA, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Winona Ryder Says Michelle Pfeiffer Gave Her Advice as She Struggled with Fame: 'I Couldn't Hear It'
Cher
Cher's Life in Photos
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Makes Over $3.6 Million After Debut Art Collection Sells Out in Hours
Melanie Lynskey attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party
Melanie Lynskey Says She Was Body Shamed While Filming 'Coyote Ugly' : 'I Was Already Starving Myself'