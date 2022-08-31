Christina Ricci Shares Cute Throwback Video Promoting 1990's 'Mermaids' : 'Last Time I Wore Pink'

Christina Ricci is throwing it back 30-plus years!

On Tuesday, the Yellowjackets actress shared a 1990 clip of herself seated between her Mermaids costars Cher and Winona Ryder for an interview to promote the film — at which time Ricci, now 42, was just 10 years old.

In the clip, Ricci — who played Kate Flax, the daughter of Cher's Rachel Flax and younger sister of Ryder's Charlotte Flax, in the '60s-set coming-of-age dramedy — wore pink and purple from head to toe, in cute contrast to her costars' darker looks.

"The last time I wore pink," Ricci quipped on her Instagram Story, alongside the video. Her comment was no doubt a nod to some of the darker roles that would pepper her filmography from that point forward, from The Addams Family to Casper, Sleepy Hollow and Yellowjackets.

Mermaids was Ricci's first-ever film role. The movie followed her character Kate as she begins to figure out life, often through her passion for swimming, while her single mother Rachel (Cher, 76) and older sister Charlotte (Ryder, 50) navigated their own new relationships and personal demons in small-town Massachusetts in 1963. Bob Hoskins also starred in the flick, as Rachel's love interest, Lou.

Critics praised the chemistry of Ricci, Ryder, and Cher in the family film. The threesome didn't just do press together, either; Ricci and Ryer even appeared in Cher's music video for "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)" from the movie's soundtrack, adorably dressed just like the iconic actress and singer in '60s-era glam.

Ricci, who is currently up for an Emmy Award for her role as Misty in Yellowjackets, previously opened up to PEOPLE about starting acting at an early age.

"I've had some incredible experiences and loved working as a child," said Ricci, whose childhood roles include turns in Casper (1995), Now and Then (1995) and the Addams Family films in 1991 and 1993.

"I have to say The Addams Family movies were two really, really — they were like glory days for me as a 10- and 12-year-old," the actress added. (Ricci is set to appear in the imminent Netflix series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the title character Ricci portrayed in the '90s films.)

She also said Cher "was the most famous actress I've worked with," and noted how the Oscar winner "was so open and so incredibly kind and generous" on the set of Ricci's first film, Mermaids.

"I learned a ton from her," Ricci told PEOPLE. "I could ask her directly, 'How do you do it? How do you make yourself cry?' And she would try to help me learn how to do it. She was great."

From L to R: Bob Hoskins, Cher, Christina Ricci and Winona Ryder in Mermaids (1990). Moviestore/Shutterstock

Ricci's time filming Mermaids was also poignant because it was when she learned an important life lesson — from Johnny Depp, Ryder's then-boyfriend.

"There was something going on on set and someone was not being nice to someone else. And they were like, 'Oh, well, he might be homophobic,'" Ricci told Andy Cohen during a phone call for his SiriusXM show earlier this month. "And then I was like, 'Well, I don't understand what that is.' "

"And I was in Winona's trailer and she was like, 'I don't know how [to explain].' So she put me on the phone with Johnny, and Johnny explained it to me," the actress recalled.

According to Ricci, Depp, 59, explained it in "the simplest terms" and "very matter-of-factly."

"He was like, 'It's when a man wants to have sex with a man and when a woman wants to have sex with a woman.' And I was like, 'Ah, okay,' " she said.