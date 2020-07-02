The news comes after the actress was reportedly granted an emergency protective order against her husband after cops were called to their Los Angeles home

Christina Ricci Files for Divorce from James Heerdegen After Being Granted Protective Order: Report

Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years, James Heerdegen, according to multiple reports.

The actress filed in L.A. County Superior Court on Thursday morning, TMZ reports. She reportedly cites irreconcilable differences and is asking for sole legal and physical custody of the couple's 5-year-old son, Freddie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

That same day, the Addams Family star was seen out without her wedding ring.

The news comes after Ricci, 40, was reportedly granted an emergency protective order against her husband James Heerdegen after cops were called to their Los Angeles home on June 25.

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a domestic battery radio call at Ricci's home at around 9:20 a.m. that day. No arrests were made.

A rep for Ricci and the LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Ricci and Heerdegen met on the set of Pan Am and started dating in 2012. They got engaged and married the year after and now share 5-year-old son Freddie.

The actress last posted a Father's Day message to Heerdegen on Instagram showing off the handmade cards they gave him, four days before the alleged encounter.

"We ♥️ you, Daddy! @jamesheerdegen ♥️" she captioned the pictures, showing off the sweet cards.

Ricci also posted a birthday tribute to pal Aubrey Plaza the day after the alleged incident took place.

Back in 2017, Ricci gushed to PEOPLE about how marriage and motherhood have helped her become the best version of herself.

“I think the latest developments in my life have grounded me,” Ricci told PEOPLE at the time. “My agent has been with me since I was 10 years old and she’s a brilliant, grounded woman, so she’s responsible for that element. But also really, it was getting married and having a child.”

“I didn’t realize how much growing up I had to do and how much better I could be,” she added. “And my marriage and my kid have really made me better.”