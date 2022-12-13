Christina Ricci Finalizes Terms of Her Divorce Settlement with James Heerdegen 2 Years After Filing

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen have agreed on the terms of their divorce, finalizing it more than two years after she filed

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 04:12 PM
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci; James Heerdegen. Photo: Getty Images (2)

Christina Ricci has agreed to the terms of her divorce from James Heerdegen.

The Yellowjackets actress, 42, and movie producer Heerdegen have come to an agreement on a split of their marital assets and custody regarding their 8-year-old son Freddie, according to court documents out of the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the proposed judgement, Heerdegen and Ricci will split any money made from selling their Brooklyn, New York, property, while Ricci will keep their home in Los Angeles' Woodland Hills neighborhood, plus royalties and residuals for her work. Heerdegen is set to receive a one-time settlement payment from Ricci of $189,687, per court documents.

Ricci will pay tuition for Freddie's private school and any uncovered medical costs for him. She and Heerdegen will have joint legal custody and split physical custody, with Ricci having primary custody and the power of "tie-breaking authority" on topics such as education, "major medical decisions" and "day-to-day health care management." No child or spousal support is specified in the documents.

Reps for Ricci and an attorney who previously represented Heerdegen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

TMZ was the first to report news of the divorce agreement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen
Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen in 2019. Rich Fury/Getty

Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen after almost seven years of marriage in July 2020, when she was granted an emergency protective order after police were called to their home the previous month.

In January 2021, Ricci obtained a restraining order against Heerdegen, citing "severe physical and emotional abuse." Heerdegen's attorney Larry Bakman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that his client "unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020."

They later agreed on a custody arrangement for son Freddie that April.

"I can't speak for everyone, but it took me a long time to admit to myself what was going on, what it should be called. Denial is very strong," Ricci told The Sunday Times last month. "Of course, you don't want to accept that the worst possible thing is happening and that you put yourself in that situation. So it took me a really long time to realize that."

"I think it is important to say that I don't feel like a victim in any way," the Emmy nominee also said. "I don't feel sorry for myself. I don't even feel like saying, 'Well, it's been a really hard road for me.' "

"Everybody has their personal issues and this has been mine, and it has been about finding my own self-worth and position and strength and power. I tell my story only because I know that, having been in situations like the one I was in, I searched for success stories, stories of people who could get out, could get over it and just be okay," said Ricci.

Ricci tied the knot with hairstylist Mark Hampton in October 2021, and they welcomed their first baby together, daughter Cleo, that December.

The Wednesday actress raved about her new marriage in August while appearing on Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast.

"I would say — and this sounds really annoying and cloying and stupid — but I would say the first time I really fell in love in a healthy way is probably this marriage that I'm in now," she said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci Says She Doesn't 'Feel Like a Victim in Any Way' After Alleged Abuse from Ex
Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton 'Yellowjackets' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Nov 2021
Christina Ricci Says She Only Truly 'Fell in Love in a Healthy Way' in Her Current Marriage
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci and Estranged Husband Agree on Custody Arrangement for Their Son amid Contentious Divorce
Christina Ricci daughter
Christina Ricci Celebrates 'Dream Baby' Daughter Cleo's First Birthday: 'Gift from the Universe'
Ant Anstead, Christina Hall
Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Settle Custody Battle and Will No Longer Go to Trial
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci Obtains Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband, Alleging 'Physical and Emotional Abuse'
Ant Anstead, Hudson
Ant Anstead Shares Photo with Son Hudson, 3, After Settling Custody Battle with Christina Hall
TODAY -- Pictured: Kim Kardashian on Tuesday June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Kanye West attends Fashion Group International's 2019 Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Kim Kardashian 'Relieved' Divorce Terms Were Finalized, Hopes Co-Parenting Will Be 'Easier': Source
Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen
Christina Ricci's Estranged Husband Denied Restraining Order After amid Domestic Violence Allegations
Ant Anstead, Hudson
Ant Anstead 'Melts' at Son Hudson's Christmas Concert After Settling Custody Battle
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month in Child Support
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kanye West Is Giving Kim Kardashian Next-Door Home in Divorce Settlement, Court Docs Reveal
Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing
Valerie Bertinelli's Divorce Settlement Includes Paying Ex Tom Vitale $2.2 Million
Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton
Christina Ricci and Husband Mark Hampton Step Out for Date Night at Fashion Event
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty; Christina Ricci Brooklyn apartment for sale
Christina Ricci Lists Charming Brooklyn Townhouse for $2.4 Million — See Inside!
Ian Ziering and Erin Ziering
'Beverly Hills 90210' 's Ian Ziering and Ex-Wife Erin Ludwig Agree to Divorce Settlement