Christina Ricci Finalizes Terms of Her Divorce Settlement with James Heerdegen 2 Years After Filing

Christina Ricci has agreed to the terms of her divorce from James Heerdegen.

The Yellowjackets actress, 42, and movie producer Heerdegen have come to an agreement on a split of their marital assets and custody regarding their 8-year-old son Freddie, according to court documents out of the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the proposed judgement, Heerdegen and Ricci will split any money made from selling their Brooklyn, New York, property, while Ricci will keep their home in Los Angeles' Woodland Hills neighborhood, plus royalties and residuals for her work. Heerdegen is set to receive a one-time settlement payment from Ricci of $189,687, per court documents.

Ricci will pay tuition for Freddie's private school and any uncovered medical costs for him. She and Heerdegen will have joint legal custody and split physical custody, with Ricci having primary custody and the power of "tie-breaking authority" on topics such as education, "major medical decisions" and "day-to-day health care management." No child or spousal support is specified in the documents.

Reps for Ricci and an attorney who previously represented Heerdegen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

TMZ was the first to report news of the divorce agreement.

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen in 2019. Rich Fury/Getty

Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen after almost seven years of marriage in July 2020, when she was granted an emergency protective order after police were called to their home the previous month.

In January 2021, Ricci obtained a restraining order against Heerdegen, citing "severe physical and emotional abuse." Heerdegen's attorney Larry Bakman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that his client "unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020."

They later agreed on a custody arrangement for son Freddie that April.

"I can't speak for everyone, but it took me a long time to admit to myself what was going on, what it should be called. Denial is very strong," Ricci told The Sunday Times last month. "Of course, you don't want to accept that the worst possible thing is happening and that you put yourself in that situation. So it took me a really long time to realize that."

"I think it is important to say that I don't feel like a victim in any way," the Emmy nominee also said. "I don't feel sorry for myself. I don't even feel like saying, 'Well, it's been a really hard road for me.' "

"Everybody has their personal issues and this has been mine, and it has been about finding my own self-worth and position and strength and power. I tell my story only because I know that, having been in situations like the one I was in, I searched for success stories, stories of people who could get out, could get over it and just be okay," said Ricci.

Ricci tied the knot with hairstylist Mark Hampton in October 2021, and they welcomed their first baby together, daughter Cleo, that December.

The Wednesday actress raved about her new marriage in August while appearing on Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast.

"I would say — and this sounds really annoying and cloying and stupid — but I would say the first time I really fell in love in a healthy way is probably this marriage that I'm in now," she said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.