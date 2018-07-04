Christina Ricci Doesn't Regret Child Stardom: 'Those Were My Glory Days'

Christina Ricci has zero regrets about her early childhood stardom.

The actress, 38, opens up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue about her time acting as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family films and the iconic Casper.

“I don’t have a favorite [film] of all time,” Ricci says of which role she preferred. “I’ve had some incredible experiences and loved working as a child. I have to say The Addams Family movies were two really really — they were like glory days for me as a 10 and 12-year-old.”

She adds, “Those were great movies to be on.”

Ricci — who stars alongside John Cusack in her latest film, Distorted — has also worked with some high-profile actors, beginning with her first foray into films: Mermaids (1990) opposite Cher.

“Cher was the most famous actress I’ve worked with, and it was my first movie. She was so open and so incredibly kind and generous,” says Ricci. “I learned a ton from her. I could ask her directly, ‘How do you do it? How do you make yourself cry?’ And she would try to help me learn how to do it. She was great.”

While she began working at an early age, Ricci is one of the few child stars who can safely say she survived the pitfalls of fame.

“I loved working. I loved being a kid who had a talent,” she says. “I loved being good at something. I loved all that positive reinforcement I got every day. I loved getting to use my imagination in a way that really created things. It was incredible to be able to do that so young.”

Ricci’s love of her child star roles has also extended to her fans. She says she never minds when people come up to her dressed as Wednesday Addams.

“People like to show me pictures of themselves or others dressed up as me,” she says. “Keep it coming! I think it’s great. I couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of creating a character who just lives on so strongly. It surprises me!”

Distorted is out now.