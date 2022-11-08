Christina Ricci and Husband Mark Hampton Step Out for Date Night at Fashion Event

Christina Ricci and husband Mark Hampton had a red carpet date night at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards.

On Monday, the Yellowjackets actress, 42, stunned in a multi-colored floral print Rodarte dress with black lace detail, while her British beau, 37, chose a classic grey suit for their rare appearance out together at Casa Cipriani.

Celebrating the CFDA's 60th anniversary, the couple joined a bevy of fashion heavyweights, including Cher, the Kardashians, Drake and supermodel Gigi Hadid, who all turned out for the star-studded night.

Ricci and Hampton, who also just celebrated their one-year anniversary as husband-and-wife, wed in October 2021, two months after the Now and Then actress first revealed that the couple was expecting their first child together. The pair announced the arrival of daughter Cleopatra, a.k.a. Cleo, in December 2021.

"My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we're all resting after such an eventful morning ... welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton," Hampton captioned a photo of the sleeping newborn.

In a recent interview for Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast, the Wednesday star reflected on relationships, admitting that she isn't sure of the first time she felt romantic love, but she knows what she feels in the present.

"I would say — and this sounds really annoying and cloying and stupid — but I would say the first time I really fell in love in a healthy way is probably this marriage that I'm in now," Ricci said of her hair stylist husband.

The Emmy nominee went on to reveal, "I think that a lot of my relationships in the past had a lot to do with unhealthy things that I was looking for."

"And I don't know if you can call [it] love, but I don't think things that aren't good for you should be called love," she told Faris, 45.