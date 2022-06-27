Christian Bale Would Play Batman Again Only If Director Christopher Nolan Returned: 'I'd Be In'

Christian Bale is open to slipping back into his Batman costume.

Bale, 48, who starred in the Dark Knight trilogy, said he is not against reprising his role as Bruce Wayne. However, there is just one caveat: director Christopher Nolan has to also return. Nolan directed Bale in 2005's Batman Begins, 2008's The Dark Knight and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"No one's ever mentioned it to me," Bale told ScreenRant of a potential sequel. "No one's brought it up. Occasionally people say to me, 'Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.' And I'm like, 'That's news to me. No one's ever said that.' "

He added that he and Nolan made a "pact" before making the blockbuster trilogy: "We said, 'Hey, look. Let's make three films, if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long.' "

"In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, 'You know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in," the actor added.

christian-bale-4.jpg Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bale currently stars in the fourth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, which follows 2017's well-received Thor: Ragnarok, directed by Taika Waititi. Bale plays the villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder | Official Trailer Credit: Marvel

Last week, Bale admitted to Variety that he has yet to see Robert Pattinson's performance in The Batman, which hit theaters earlier this year.

"I still haven't seen it. I will see it. Listen mate, it's amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I've seen a couple of their films and they're always looking at me going, 'Are you kidding?' I like to really savor films and I don't watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things."

Nolan last directed the action film Tenet (which starred Pattinson) and is working on his next movie Oppenheimer.