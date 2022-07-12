Christian Bale Talks His Deleted Scene from Thor: Love and Thunder with 'Fantastic' Peter Dinklage

Director Taika Waititi said scenes with Peter Dinklage, Lena Heady and Jeff Goldblum were "cut out" of the final Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian Bale is dishing on "brilliant" scenes that didn't make it into Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Oscar winner plays villain Gorr the God Butcher in the new Marvel movie. While speaking to the outlet Prensaescenario, Bale talked about working with Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) in one particular deleted scene. In 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, Dinklage played the character Eitri, who created Thor's hammer Mjolnir.

"I got to work with Peter Dinklage. That's not in the final film, but I got to work with him and he's fantastic," said Bale, 48.

Bale said he also did scenes with Jeff Goldblum, who last played Grandmaster in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok: "I got to work with Jeff Goldblum. He's not in the final film either. As you can see, lots of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor even though it is beautiful, brilliant stuff."

Director Taika Waititi told Insider about the scenes he didn't include in Thor: Love and Thunder, including the sequences with Dinklage and Goldblum. He confirmed Game of Thrones alum Lena Heady also completed scenes that didn't make it in.

"Every film I've done I've probably cut the same amount out. When you go into the edit you just never know. A scene on its own could be the most funniest thing or intriguing thing, but sometimes those things if you keep them in will just make the movie screech to a halt. So you have to do what's best for the film," he explained.

"And if you ask any of those actors who were cut out — Jeff Goldblum, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage — they all understand how it works. They have been in the game long enough. But that's just the way I look at things," said Waititi.

Waititi, 46, also told Insider: "I don't want people to see the deleted scenes because they're deleted for a reason: They aren't good enough. The scenes were not in the movie and that's it."

Additionally, Waititi told NME that he has no plans to release a director's cut, adding that he finds those versions "not good."

"I've been thinking about director's cuts. I watch director's cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director's cuts are not good," he said. "Directors need to be controlled sometimes, and if I was to say, 'Ah you wanna watch my director's cut? It's four-and-a-half hours long!' It's not good at four-and-a-half hours. There's a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don't even have to pause it."

"... As I always say, a scene is deleted because it's not good enough to be in the film," said Waititi, who won an Oscar for his movie Jojo Rabbit. "I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can't click on them!"