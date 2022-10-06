Christian Bale Jokes He Only Gets Roles If Leonardo DiCaprio Already 'Passed on It Beforehand'

"So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does," said Christian Bale

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 12:11 PM
Christian Bale, Leonardo Dicaprio
Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Several Christian Bale movies were almost Leonardo DiCaprio-led projects.

The Amsterdam actor, 48, told GQ that in Hollywood, "any role that anybody gets, it's only because [Dicaprio has] passed on it beforehand."

"It doesn't matter what anyone tells you. It doesn't matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I've worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first," said Bale. "I had one of those people actually tell me that. So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does. And good for him, he's phenomenal."

Bale, who noted that it's "not just me" who takes second fiddle to DiCaprio, 47, said he doesn't take it personal.

"Do you know how grateful I am to get any damn thing? I mean, I can't do what he does," he said. "I wouldn't want the exposure that he has either. And he does it magnificently. But I would suspect that almost everybody of similar age to him in Hollywood owes their careers to him passing on whatever project it is."

Christian Bale
George Pimentel/Getty

The Dark Knight alum also told GQ that he decidedly does not consider himself a leading man.

"I've never considered myself a leading man. It's just boring. You don't get the good parts," said Bale. "Even if I play a lead, I pretend I'm playing like, you know, the fourth, fifth character down, because you get more freedom."

RELATED VIDEO: Christian Bale and Matt Damon on Friendship, Love and Fighting in Ford v Ferrari

Bale also recounted making this year's Thor: Love and Thunder and how his first foray into acting in front of lots of green screens was not his favorite style of working.

"That's the first time I've done that. I mean, the definition of it is monotony," he said. "You've got good people. You've got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn't even differentiate one stage from the next. They kept saying, 'You're on Stage 3.' Well, it's like, 'Which one is that?' 'The blue one.' They're like, 'Yeah. But you're on Stage 7.' 'Which one is that?' 'The blue one.' I was like, 'Uh, where?' "

