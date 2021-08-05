Bale is set to play the bad guy in Taika Waititi's upcoming fourth installment in the Thor franchise for Marvel

Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable as a Villain on Set of Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian Bale on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian Bale, is that you?

For the first time ever, the actor, 47, was spotted on the Malibu set of Thor: Love and Thunder this week.

Bale, who is well-known for delving deeply into his characters, was photographed in full costume wearing a menacing silver and gray ensemble that covered his body. The actor also wore silver face paint, disguising his famous face.

The actor is set to play the film's villain, Gorr the God Butcher, but little else is known about the plot for the upcoming Marvel film.

In March, Tessa Thompson, who is reprising her role as Valkyrie in the movie, told Entertainment Tonight she had read the script for the film "which is going to be fantastic."

"I can't tell you much," she said. "Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie [Portman] and I."

Thompson added, "We're going to have fun. Taika [Waititi] is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces. Some news people coming into the mix."

The fourth film in the franchise was announced in July 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con where Chris Hemsworth, Thompson and Waititi introduced the film's title to fans.

Marvel Studios panel, Comic-Con International, San Diego, USA - 20 Jul 2019 Natalie Portman | Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Also present was Portman, 40, who surprised fans by revealing she would be Female Thor in the upcoming film.

While Thompson couldn't give ET any details or clues as to what fans could expect from the movie, she did assert her character would be known as King Valkyrie since taking over from Hemsworth's Thor in last year's Avengers: Endgame.

"She's king," she said. "If she can't find her queen, she'll just be king and queen at the same time."

Portman opened up about returning to the role of Jane Foster in September 2019, telling ET, "They came to me with the idea and said, 'We have this idea for you that was a storyline in some of the comics where Jane becomes Lady Thor,' and I was like,' This is very exciting!'"

She continued, "Obviously, I wasn't written into [Thor: Ragnarok] because of here it took place. It wasn't really on Earth, and my character is on Earth."