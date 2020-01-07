Christian Bale Is Reportedly in Talks to Join the Marvel Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian Bale might be getting fitted for a new cape.

The actor, 45, is reportedly in talks to join Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A rep for Bale did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Disney had no comment.

The upcoming Marvel film will star Chris Hemsworth as Thor, as well as Tessa Thompson reprising her role as Valkyrie. Also joining the fray is Natalie Portman, who will return as Dr. Jane Foster. Foster is set to take on the mantle of Thor.

Image zoom Christian Bale Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Bale has starred in a superhero film. The four-time Oscar nominee played Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

Since then, Bale has focused his acting talents on other films such as American Hustle, Vice and Ford v Ferrari opposite Matt Damon, who had a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.

Marvel announced its new slate of films in July at San Diego Comic-Con. Portman, 38, surprised fans when the movie studio revealed she was returning to the MCU after last starring in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

In September, Portman told Entertainment Tonight she was looking forward to returning to the MCU.

“They came to me with the idea and said, ‘We have this idea for you that was a storyline in some of the comics where Jane becomes Lady Thor,’ and I was like, ‘This is very exciting!'” Portman said.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for release on Nov. 5, 2021.