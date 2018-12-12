Christian Bale Says He Had 'Fun Gaining the Weight’ for His Transformation in Vice

Christian Bale had to pack on the pounds for his latest role as former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice, but it wasn’t a tough ask.

“It was more fun gaining the weight than losing it,” the Oscar-winner, 44, told reporters at the film’s world premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre on Thursday. Looking noticeably slimmer, Bale appeared to have already lost the weight for his next movie, Ford v. Ferrari.

But to gain the weight to look like Cheney, Bale previously said that he relied on a Thanksgiving favorite.

“I’ve just eaten a lot of pies, so far,” he told Variety.

In addition to a chubbier physique, he dyed his eyebrows blonde to more closely resemble the polarizing politician.

The actor has a long history of fluctuating his weight and appearance for roles. He famously lost 70 lbs. for his role in 2004’s The Machinist, finally weighing in at just 120 lbs. He then gained the weight back, plus another 30 lbs. of muscle, to play Batman in the Christopher Nolan trilogy beginning in 2005.

He even won an Oscar for playing a heroin addict in 2010’s The Fighter, for which he also lost a considerable amount of weight. Then three years later, he was sported a pot belly for his role in 2013’s American Hustle.

In 2013, Bale admitted that he can’t mess with his body as much as he used to.

“I thought I was going to lose the weight I gained for American Hustle. I said, two months, flat, that’ll do it. I was 185 and I went up to 228 for it. And I’m still working that off! It’s almost six months later,” Bale told USA Today that year. “Now, I know that when I was in my early twenties it would have been two months and that’s it.”

At the Vice premiere, his co-star Amy Adams, who plays Cheney’s wife Lynne Cheney, also talked about dealing with her weight as an actor — and her dislike for losing it.

“I kind of put it off and then it’s usually a panic up until the Golden Globes,” she joked at the Vice premiere of getting in shape. “I love indulging.”