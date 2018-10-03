Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable As Former Vice President Dick Cheney in First Trailer for Vice

Christian Bale looks nothing like himself in his latest movie.

The actor stars as former Vice President Dick Cheney in the first trailer for Vice, a biopic which also features Amy Adams, Steve Carell and Sam Rockwell. With a bald head and a heavier figure, Bale, 43, has undergone another jaw-dropping transformation for his new role.

Vice is said to tell the “epic story” behind how a Washington insider became Vice President to George W. Bush and impacted history.

“Discover the untold true story that changed the course of history,” text on the trailer reads.

To pack on the pounds for the part, Bale previously said that he ate a Thanksgiving favorite.

“I’ve just eaten a lot of pies, so far,” he told Variety.

Adams costars as Cheney’s wife Lynne Cheney, with Carell as Donald Rumsfeld and Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush.

Amy Adams and Christina Bale in Vice

Bale’s look to play Cheney is a far cry from the emaciated figure he had in 2004’s The Machinist, when he weighed in at just 120 lbs. It was the first role where the actor drastically altered his body, and he has made a habit of it ever since.

He admitted in 2013, though, that he can’t mess with his body as much as he used to.

“I thought I was going to lose the weight I gained for American Hustle. I said, two months, flat, that’ll do it. I was 185 and I went up to 228 for it. And I’m still working that off! It’s almost six months later,” Bale told USA Today. “Now, I know that when I was in my early twenties it would have been two months and that’s it.”

Vice opens nationwide on Christmas Day.