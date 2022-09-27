Entertainment Movies Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling' Comedian Rock cracked up Bale while filming David O. Russell’s new comedic mystery Amsterdam, causing the Oscar winner to break character during scenes By Staff Author Published on September 27, 2022 12:47 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Jeff Spicer/Getty Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King. Because Bale kept cracking up, "I was not Burt anymore," Bale continues. "I was just like idiot Christian from England, giggling and being a fan of Chris Rock's stand-up. So I actually had to go to him and I said, 'Dude, no. I've got to close my ears,' because he was so great." Christian Bale and Wife Have Date Night at World Premiere of Amsterdam in N.Y.C. Amsterdam has an impressive ensemble cast including John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough and Mike Myers. Bale tells PEOPLE the entire mood on set was positive thanks to five-time Oscar-nominee Russell, who previously worked with Bale on the 2013 dramedy American Hustle. "David engenders this very creative, and to me, satisfying vibe that's joyous," he says. "And I'm not talking about everyone has to be ha-ha laughing all day long. More than that, it's deeper." Washington also plays a fellow veteran who, along with Bale's character, sets out to clear their names for the murder. While doing so, they uncover a shocking conspiracy. The movie is described by 20th Century Studios as "a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience." Amsterdam premieres in movie theaters Oct. 7. Updated by Eric Andersson Eric Andersson Eric Andersson is a Senior Writer for Movies at PEOPLE and PEOPLE.COM. He has covered the entertainment business for two decades, visiting film and TV sets all over the world and interviewing celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Courteney Cox, Julia Garner, Tony Goldwyn, Sacha Baron Cohen and Josh Duhamel. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Eric was on staff at TV Guide Magazine and Us Weekly and has contributed to publications including The Wall Street Journal. learn more