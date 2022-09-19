Christian Bale and Wife, Sibi Blazic, Have Date Night at World Premiere of 'Amsterdam' in N.Y.C.

Christian Bale is celebrating the premiere of his new film with his wife by his side.

Bale, 48, and his wife of nearly 23 years, Sibi Blazic, stepped out together Sunday for the premiere of Amsterdam in the Big Apple.

Bale wore a charcoal colored suit paired with a black dress shirt and black shoes. Blazic also sported a dark look in a black velvet pant suit which she paired with red heels for a pop of color.

The Oscar winner stars alongside Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Zoë Saldana, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro in the upcoming film which is written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, who also directed Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

Amsterdam follows an original crime story set in the 1930s involving the three close friends — a doctor, a nurse and an attorney — who must prove their innocence about getting caught up in the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. It's described by 20th Century Studios as "a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience."

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Despite their lengthy relationship, Bale and Blazic have managed to keep most of their private life away from the public eye.

After eloping in Las Vegas in January 2000, the Batman actor and the former model welcomed two children: Emmeline Bale, born in 2005, and Joseph Bale, born in 2014.

The American Hustle actor, on occasion, has opened up about his wife and family.

"It's all about my girls, my wife and my daughter. I carry a picture of them with me all the time," he said in 2009.

The actor echoed the sentiment to Esquire in 2010.

"I've got incredible pride for my family," he told the publication. "I've absolutely fallen into that cliché of a dad who could just happily talk about my daughter endlessly, but it's not what I'm about in terms of being an actor. I don't want people to know about that."

Amsterdam is set to hit theaters October 7, 2022.