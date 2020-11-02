Christa Allen recreated the iconic scene in which Jennifer Garner's character dresses up for the Poise magazine party

Actress Who Played Teen Version of Jennifer Garner's Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30 Recreates Film Scene

Christa Allen reminisced about her and Jennifer Garner's iconic character in 13 Going on 30.

For Halloween, the 28-year-old actress — who played the 13-year-old version of Garner's character Jenna Rink in the 2004 rom-com — recreated one of the film's most iconic scenes.

In the movie, Allen's 13-year-old Rink is trapped in the adult body of Garner's 30-year-old Rink and dresses up for a Poise magazine party while Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" plays in the background.

On Sunday, Allen reenacted the clip, posing as Garner in the film and captioned it, "Jenna Rink forever 👛🌸💕✨#13goingon30."

The actress, who even had a replica of the striped Versace dress that Garner wore in the scene, also shared other clips of fans dressing up as Rink for this year's celebrations.

"My TikTok mentions are flooded with you duets, with your interpretations on this character, your Jenna Rink Halloween costumes, and I just want to say that I see you, and it fills my heart with so much joy that we can share this movie and this character!!" Allen wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"Well done everyone who created content it all looks amazing," she added, before sharing several posts of fan costumes.

13 Going on 30 celebrated its 16th anniversary in April. Mark Ruffalo, who starred opposite Garner, shared a post in honor of the milestone and reflected on how simpler things were back in 2004.

“Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today!” he wrote alongside a photo of him and his costar cuddling up together in the beloved romantic comedy, about to share their favorite candy, Razzles.