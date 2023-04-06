Chrissy Teigen Marvels at 'Barbie' Trailer Shot of Foot Leaving Shoe: 'I Need to Know Everything'

There's one specific moment in the new trailer for Barbie that has Chrissy Teigen utterly fascinated.

The television personality, model and author took to Twitter after watching Tuesday's trailer drop for the upcoming Barbie movie; what she tweeted was seen more than 11 million times in the past 24 hours.

"I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot," Teigen said.

Teigen is referring to the opening scene of the Barbie trailer, which frames Margot Robbie's feet as she walks into an all-pink room, wearing fluffy pink high heels. When the heels come off, Robbie's feet stay perfectly in the same tip-toe position – just like the famous Mattel toys.

The scene may only last for a few seconds, but it set social media alight with fans wanting to know every detail.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

In the replies to Teigen's tweet, there's a huge variety of theories on how Robbie and the film crew pulled it off.

"Christine it's CGI." user @wyntermitchell thinks. "Feel like that's a foot model who trained hard to nail this," Khristi Lauren Adams replies. And user Paisleywayart says "they probably had her wear special shoes that they edited out in post."

AI was floated as a possible option for how it was filmed, plus there's a conspiracy theory that there are six toes on her right foot (PEOPLE is of the opinion that the sixth toe seen is Robbie's big toe on her left foot).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The ballerina-style pose has definitely got social media talking, but it's not an uncommon pose. Back in 2018, there was an Instagram trend that the blog Who What Wear identified and coined as "Barbie Feet."

"While Barbie's plastic feet are permanently molded into a pointed position, Instagram pros are whipping out the pose when they want to elongate their legs in photographs," a blog post said at the time.

So it's entirely possible that Robbie filmed the scene unassisted, using nothing but her calf strength. PEOPLE tried to find a Guinness World Record for the longest time spent on your tiptoes to fact-check how easy it would be to film, but the closest record we found was The farthest distance walked on toe knuckles. It's 262 ft 5 in and was achieved by Reda Oulmane of Finland in 2022.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

The new Barbie trailer is just the latest glimpse of the film that has ignited fans online.

The hype for Barbie has been huge ever since photos of Ryan Gosling dressed as Ken circulated online in June. When PEOPLE asked Gosling what it was like to "break the internet" with his Ken looks, he joked: "Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice."

He said "we've been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue."

The comedy from director Greta Gerwig has an all-star cast that also includes America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren.

Barbie is in theaters July 21.