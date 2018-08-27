Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional After Watching Crazy Rich Asians with Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen is crazy about Crazy Rich Asians.

On Sunday, the model and cookbook author — whose mother is Thai — took to Instagram to share the film’s impact on her and her young family.

“You never know how much you miss being represented on screen until you actually see what it’s like to be represented,” Teigen, 32, wrote alongside of a photo of her and her daughter Luna, 2, at a movie theater that showcased a costume from the film.

The mother of two, who wrote of her “Asian American upbringing” in the post, addressed the significance of the shared powerful mother-daughter experience.

“The feeling I got during the credits, watching John dance with my little black-Asian mashup baby bear Luna tunes, was a feeling I haven’t had at the end of any other movies,” Teigen wrote. “Luna, aside from being blown away by the general movie-going experience (yep, she’s 13 now, time flies) looked up at @constancewu’s mother and yelled ‘yāy!’ (“Grandma” in Thai) because she saw someone who looked like her yāy. Someone beautiful and aspirational.”

In the photo gallery Teigen shared, her husband John Legend can be seen dancing with their daughter Luna as the credits roll.

The film’s star Constance Wu commented, writing, “Love!!” with several heart emojis, while Harry Shum Jr., who was a small appearance in the end credits scene also commented with several hand praying emojis.

The book’s author Kevin Kwan added his own thoughts in the comments asking her, “Does your husband know he’s in my second book China Rich Girlfriend?”

Teigen quickly replied, “W H A T now he does!!!”

Earlier this month, Wu opened up to PEOPLE about the progress that Crazy Rich Asians represents.

“I loved the story and thought, ‘I could play this.’ But it seemed impossible,” Wu said. “I had never seen an Asian-American woman be the leading role in a movie or saw a face that looked even close to mine that Hollywood deemed worthy of its own fairy-tale story.”

“Asian Americans are so used to being the number two or number three in a movie that they don’t usually get to explore more than a few facets of themselves,” Wu continued. “Rachel is interesting because I had the chance to explore the fun parts but also the vulnerable parts.”

A sequel to Crazy Rich Asians is in the works.