Chrissy Teigen Admits Defeat After Idris Elba Proves He Was Hotter Than John Legend in the '90s

Chrissy Teigen can only help husband John Legend so much.

The TV host originally supported her husband’s disbelief at being named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive this week, one year after Idris Elba took the title. To celebrate, Legend, 40, tweeted a funny side-by-side comparison of Elba alongside a photo of himself in 1995 to highlight their different brands of “sexiness.”

“1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I’ll take it,” Legend wrote.

When Teigen hinted that perhaps Elba wasn’t as attractive in 1995, the British actor, 47, quickly proved her wrong.

In a reply to her tweet, Elba shared a vintage shot of him “circa 1995,” and Teigen, 33, immediately admitted defeat.

“Sorry @JohnLegend, I tried!!!” she wrote in a retweet of the image, adding a crying laughing emoji and a crying emoji.

Legend is PEOPLE’s 34th Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985.

After PEOPLE revealed on Tuesday evening that Legend had been named the Sexiest Man Alive 2019, Teigen couldn’t contain her excitement, joking that Legend’s honor had the added bonus of helping her achieve a lifelong goal.

“My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned PEOPLE’s sexiest man alive!! An honor!!!!!” Teigen said about her husband of six years, before updating her Twitter bio to read “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”

“The kids … do not care,” she added in a subsequent tweet featuring a video of 18-month-old son Miles whining and daughter Luna, 3½, asking to watch a movie.

In the issue, on stands Friday, Legend opens up about his family with Teigen and how he’s happier and more confident than ever.

“I’m so proud that I have a wife and two kids I’m so in love with and so connected to. I’m also so proud of my career,” he says. “I love writing songs and performing on stage. I get a lot of joy from it and give a lot of joy to other people. I’m pretty at ease with myself now!”