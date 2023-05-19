Chrissy Metz Says She Was Drawn to 'Stay Awake' Partly Because 'I Understand Addiction' (Exclusive)

"That's what art does, is it hopefully opens people's minds and hearts and allows there to be some sort of relatability in some aspect in that," the This Is Us star tells PEOPLE

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 19, 2023 03:20 PM
Chrissy Metz
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Chrissy Metz's own experiences drew her to star in Stay Awake.

The actress and musician, 42, reveals in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that she took part in the film because she wanted to highlight the struggles that people with addiction go through.

"It was one of those things where I understand addiction from a food perspective because I have food issues, and I know people who suffer from several different types of addictions," she tells PEOPLE.

Stay Wake follows a mother named Michelle (played by Metz) who is dealing with a drug addiction and her two sons Derek and Ethan (played by Fin Argus and Wyatt Oleff, respectively) who try to aid their mom despite her multiple relapses. Metz says she felt the story was an "important" and "necessary" one to tackle.

Chrissy Metz Stars in Berlin Drug Addiction Drama ‘Stay Awake
Alejandro Mejia

"Not only do you want to draw not attention, but awareness to the particular role or the project, but that there are real people who are really struggling and who really don't want to be addicts," she says.

Metz notes that she couldn't "watch the movie without crying" because it deals with so many tough scenes that highlight the difficulties of overcoming an addiction.

"And the empathy I have for those people in particular in this situation, mothers or parents, it's just heartbreaking," she continues.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrissy Metz Stars in Berlin Drug Addiction Drama ‘Stay Awake
Alejandro Mejia

The This Is Us alum says she had to tap into her own insecurities to get into the character's mindset of not feeling like a "good enough" mother or feeling unworthy of recovery.

"I think we all have insecurities in that way of just not being enough," she explains. "And I certainly have felt that way personally. That's something that is very deep in my sort of experience too. So, I definitely wanted to bring that too to the role."

She says she hopes the story, which was penned by writer-director Jamie Sisley and based on his own experiences, will help people better be able to understand what a person going through addiction deals with on a daily basis.

"That's what art does, is it hopefully opens people's minds and hearts and allows there to be some sort of relatability in some aspect in that," she says. "Also, when you educate people about a certain particular subject, hopefully the fear goes away and then maybe there's some healing through that."

Stay Awake is out in theaters now in New York City and premieres in Los Angeles May 25.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13919893m) Megan Fox 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch, New York, USA - 18 May 2023; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'Slowly' Reconciling — But Wedding Planning Is 'Halted': Source (Exclusive)
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford on Retiring Indiana Jones Role After New Movie: 'I Need to Sit Down and Rest a Little Bit'
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria, Reality, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney Says 'Reality' Role Is 'So Different' from 'Euphoria' and 'White Lotus' Parts (Exclusive)
Viola Davis attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Viola Davis on Roles for Black Women Over 50 in Hollywood: 'It's Like a Vast Desert' (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' Soundtrack Is Here! Listen to New Songs Featuring Halle Bailey, Awkwafina and More
Jennifer Pfautch and Omari Hardwick at the premiere of "The Mother" held at Regency Village Theatre on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Omari Hardwick Reveals Secret to His 11-Year Marriage: 'Communication Is So Key' (Exclusive)
Taylor Lautner visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios; Taylor Lautner in the ©Summit Entertainment new movie : The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2
Taylor Lautner Says He Grew Out of His 'Resentment' Toward 'Twilight' Fame: 'Now I Wouldn't Change It'
(L-R): Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Reviews Praise Harrison Ford's 'Most Emotional' Indy Performance
Will Smith talks Martin Lawrence off an 8-story ledge in a scene for "Bad Boys 4" in Atlanta, Georgia
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Film Daring Scene for 'Bad Boys 4' in Atlanta: Photo
Halle Bailey and Halle Berry
Halle Bailey Recalls Meeting Near-Name Twin Halle Berry for the First Time: 'She an Angel!'
Amber Heard
Amber Heard Spotted in Madrid as Johnny Depp Premieres His 'Comeback' at Cannes Film Festival
Winona Ryder filming Beetlejuice 2
Winona Ryder Seen in Costume as Her 'Beetlejuice' Character — 36 Years Later! — in Tim Burton's Sequel
cameron douglas
Cameron Douglas Opens Up About 'Dark' Moments of His Past — and Renewed Hope as a Dad of 2 (Exclusive)
The Mother. (L to R) Omari Hardwick as Cruise, Jennifer Lopez as The Mother in The Mother.
Omari Hardwick Says Jennifer Lopez Was 'Perfect Humble Force of a Woman' on 'The Mother' Set (Exclusive)
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2023
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Hold Hands at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Cannes Premiere
Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst
Elle Fanning Says She's 'Always Looked Up' to Fellow Former Child Actor Kirsten Dunst (Exclusive)