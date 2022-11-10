Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special

Chris Rock is going live in a big way.

On Thursday, Netflix announced the comedian, 57, will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform. The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date.

"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement. "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch."

Rock worked with Netflix before for his 2018 stand-up special Chris Rock: Tamborine.

The upcoming special from Rock will build on Netflix's previous work in live comedy. In May, the streaming giant hosted Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, which saw more than 330 comedians perform 295 shows across over 35 venues in Los Angeles. The festival also included Dodger Stadium's first-ever live stand-up comedy show, according to a press release.

Last Wednesday, Rock and Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance at the Blue Note in New York City, gracing the stage during pianist Robert Glasper's performance at the jazz club ahead of the comedians' upcoming joint tour.

The pair recently headlined a joint U.K. tour, which made headlines for a September show in Liverpool, England, where Chappelle, 49, referenced the moment when Will Smith hit Rock during this year's Oscars ceremony.

Chappelle reportedly called Smith's action a "very strange choice," during his set. He saluted Rock's authenticity throughout the years before alleging that Smith, 54, "did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years," per Deadline.

Once onstage, Rock also addressed the moment, saying, "Did that s--- hurt? Goddamn right… the motherf---er hit me over a bulls--t joke, the nicest joke I ever told."

Chappelle recently joined Smith and several other stars for a screening of Smith's upcoming movie Emancipation. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tyler Perry and more were also in attendance. Smith wrote in a caption on Instagram, "EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya'll enjoyed!!"