The comedian was first spotted with the Selma actress enjoying dinner in New York City's West Village in September

Chris Rock Steps Out for Lunch with Rumored Flame Actress Carmen Ejogo in Malibu

Chris Rock enjoyed a sunny day out with his rumored flame, actress Carmen Ejogo.

The two were spotted heading to lunch in Malibu, California on Saturday. Rock, 55, wore a white Champion T-shirt and green khaki pants as he walked side-by-side with Ejogo, 46.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Selma actress wore a V-neck T-shirt and green printed pants.

The pair were first spotted together on a dinner date in New York City’s West Village in late September. The two were seen animatedly talking while leaning closely into each other, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail at the time.

Reps for both actors didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In September, Rock revealed he had been diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD), which means he faces challenges interpreting nonverbal signals in social situations.

The comedian told The Hollywood Reporter the disorder is “not great for one-on-one relationships” but is “really great for writing jokes.”

“I’d always just chalked it up to being famous,” Rock said. “Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I’d think, ‘Whatever, they’re responding to something that has to do with who they think I am.’ Now, I’m realizing it was me. A lot of it was me.”

The star said he now commits to seven hours of therapy a week, where he’s also working on processing childhood traumas.

“I thought I was actually dealing with it, and the reality is I never dealt with it,” he said. “The reality was a pain and the fear that that brought me, I was experiencing it every day.”

Ejogo was previously married to Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright from 2000-2014, as well as musician Tricky. Rock split from his ex-wife Malaak Compton Rock in 2016 after 20 years together.