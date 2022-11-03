Chris Rock Seen Sharing the Stage with Dave Chappelle at New York City Comedy Show

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle's joint U.S. tour begins Thursday, Dec. 1 in San Diego

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 02:01 PM
Photo: Dervon Dixon

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are hitting the stage together in New York City.

On Wednesday, the two comedians made a surprise appearance at the Blue Note in Manhattan's West Village, gracing the stage during pianist Robert Glasper's performance at the popular jazz club.

Performers at the Blue Note on Wednesday included A Tribe Called Quest rapper Q-Tip and the Wu-Tang Clan's RZA in addition to 57-year-old Rock and 49-year-old Chappelle's surprise appearance.

Other celebrity guests at the club in recent days have included couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Jennifer Hudson and several cast members of the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rock, 57, and Chappelle, 49, recently headlined a joint U.K. tour and are hitting the road together in the U.S. for nine shows along the west coast between Dec. 1 and Dec. 16.

Dervon Dixon

During the opening night of the comedians' U.K. tour in September at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Chappelle referenced Will Smith smacking Rock during the 94th Academy Awards in March.

Chappelle called Smith's action a "very strange choice," during his set, according to multiple news outlets.

He saluted Rock's authenticity throughout the years before alleging that Smith "did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years," per Deadline.

The Telegraph reported that Chappelle claimed the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum "ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us," adding, "Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn't put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe."

Dervon Dixon

"A lot of people forget who Will Smith is. Then 10 minutes before he was about to get the biggest award… he acted like he was back in Philadelphia," Chappelle said, per The Telegraph, referencing Smith's award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard, which he accepted just moments after the slap.

Once onstage, Rock also addressed the moment, asking attendees, "Did that s--- hurt?" according to Deadline. "Goddam right… the motherf---er hit me over a bulls--t joke, the nicest joke I ever told."

Tickets for Rock and Chappelle's upcoming co-headlining U.S. tour are on sale now via Rock's website.

