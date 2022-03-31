Chris Rock seemingly addressed the Oscars incident at his standup shows Wednesday night in Boston, telling the crowd he was "still processing what happened"

Chris Rock Says 'I Haven't Talked to Anyone Despite What You Heard' at Comedy Show Following Oscars

Chris Rock is continuing to speak out following the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The comedian, 57, made his first appearance since the 2022 Oscars — at which Will Smith struck him onstage after the presenter made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith — at The Wilbur in Boston, where he performed two comedy shows Wednesday night.

At the late-night 10 p.m. show, Rock told a packed house, "I haven't talked to anyone, despite what you heard."

Though he did not mention Smith by name at either show (Rock's first show was at 7:30 p.m.), he seemed to imply that he hasn't yet spoken with the King Richard star directly despite reports earlier this week that Sean "Diddy" Combs said the pair had made amends. (It was later reported that Combs never confirmed a reconciliation.)

Also during the second show, Rock said he really didn't want to "talk about that sh--," going on to mention how the real disappointment of this week was that his daughter didn't get into the University of Southern California.

At the star's first show, an audience member said that Rock began his set by asking, "What's up, Boston? How was your weekend?!"

The only direct reference he made to this weekend's events is that he is "still processing what happened," telling fans that he would probably talk about the incident at some point in a serious manner.

After the first show, PEOPLE caught up with more audience members leaving the venue who said Rock seemed like he was in good spirits.

"At the end of the show, everyone stood up and cheered for him again," one said. "There were a couple of hecklers … just yelling Will Smith's name ... but he didn't address it. He didn't even acknowledge it."

Following Sunday night's televised altercation, ticket sales for Rock's upcoming tour dates saw a spike in popularity, according to secondary ticket seller TickPick.

Rock sported a navy baseball cap and black winter jacket as he arrived at The Wilbur. About 20 onlookers called out to the performer before his shows on Wednesday, but he did not acknowledge them.

Inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Rock presented an award, taking time to crack a few jokes, including one about Pinkett Smith's appearance. He made a gag about her hair matching Demi Moore's shaved head in the movie G.I. Jane, which Pinkett Smith recently opened up about, revealing it was a result of having alopecia.

Pinkett Smith, 50, was visibly unamused by the joke, rolling her eyes from her seat.

Seconds later, Smith, 53, walked onstage and approached Rock, smacking him in front of the audience and millions watching the telecast at home. Back at his table, Smith shouted to a stunned Rock: "Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth." Smith remained seated with his wife at his table for the rest of the night. Rock declined to press charges.

When Smith won Best Actor later in the ceremony, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but did not mention Rock. In his tearful speech, he spoke about acting out of love and protection, saying, "Love makes you do crazy things."

On Monday, Smith publicly apologized to Rock in a statement shared on Instagram, saying, "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He also said, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"... I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family," continued Smith. "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

Also on Monday, the Academy said in a statement, "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

On Wednesday, the Academy said that Smith was actually asked to leave after the incident but "refused."

"Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated," read a statement issued to PEOPLE. "While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

Wednesday's statement from the Academy also said, "The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy."