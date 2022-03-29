With the help of therapy, Chris Rock realized he “was bending over backwards to be nice because I was so scared of my anger”

Chris Rock Said He Let People 'Walk All Over' Him 2 Months Before Will Smith Smacked Him at Oscars

Chris Rock recently expressed that he's let people "walk all over" him since his childhood.

HIs revelation came on the Jan. 12 episode of Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade, two months before Will Smith smacked the comedian across the face during Sunday's Academy Awards.

On the podcast, Rock, 57, recounted being "bullied ridiculously" throughout his childhood. He said, "Half of the bullying was because I was just a little guy. Then I got bused to school and the bullying was because I was little guy and I was Black. I was getting double bullied."

He said he eventually resorted to taking matters into his own hands.

"I went home, I put a brick in a book bag — this is like a legendary story in my neighborhood — I swung that sh-- and smacked the guy in the face with this brick and stomped on him, Joe Pesci-style, to the point that we thought he might die," Rock told hosts David Spade and Dana Carvey.

Later on, with the help of therapy, Rock realized the long-term impact the event had on his life.

"Long story short, from that day on, as my shrink puts it to me, you have been scared to be angry ever since," he said. "The guy you saw was bending over backwards to be nice because I was so scared of my anger."

Chris Rock Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Rock recalled that his therapist wanted him to move past the incident because "this guy brought something out in you and you're so scared of that thing coming out of you again that you let the whole world walk all over you. Your friends walk over you, your friends walk over you, your female relationships — everybody just f—s you over."

The Saturday Night Live alum said he is now able "get angry" and can better process his emotions.

"I'm not scared of letting people know how I feel about certain things," he shared. "Now, I can say, 'Hey I don't like what you said to me,' without losing my head, without hitting someone on the head with a frickin' brick."

At the Oscars on Sunday, the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, saying in part, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

The comment was about Pinkett Smith's hair matching Demi Moore's shaved head in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett Smith recently opened up about her bald head, revealing it was a result of her years-long struggle with alopecia. Pinkett Smith was visibly unamused, rolling her eyes from her seat.

Seconds later, Smith walked onstage and approached Rock, smacking him in front of the audience and millions watching at home. Back at his table, Smith shouted to a stunned Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth," then remained seated with Pinkett Smith at his table for the rest of the night.

When Smith won Best Actor later in the ceremony, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees but did not mention Rock. In his tearful speech, he spoke about acting out of love and protection, saying, "Love makes you do crazy things."

On Monday, the actor issued another apology on Instagram, writing in part, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."