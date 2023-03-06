Chris Rock 'Riding High' from Netflix Special: 'He Isn't Worried' About Backlash Over Jokes (Source)

"He said what he needed to say and doesn't give a s--- about the reaction either way," an industry source tells PEOPLE

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda is a longtime contributor to PEOPLE in entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, design, travel and business.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 03:51 PM
Chris Rock LIVE: Selective Outrange. Chris Rock at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore. Cr. Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix © 2023
Chris Rock. Photo: Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix

Chris Rock is basking in the wake of his live comedy show.

Two days after the comedian, 58, skewered Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith during Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, an industry source tells PEOPLE that he "is riding high from the Netflix special."

"He said what he needed to say and doesn't give a s--- about the reaction either way. He isn't worried," the insider adds.

A year after the infamous incident at the 94th Academy Awards where Will, 54, struck Rock in the face onstage after the latter made a joke about Jada, 51, Rock addressed the assault in his live special on Saturday night, asserting he "is not a victim."

Many of Rock's fans and friends have come to his defense amid some online backlash over the jokes.

The source tells PEOPLE that "people have been waiting for [Rock's] reaction for a year," adding, "For the most part, I think it was well received. People don't expect sugarcoating from Chris Rock."

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Chris Rock of 'Fargo' attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Chris Rock; Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; David Livingston/Getty

In his stand-up routine, filmed at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Rock said in part, "Will Smith practices selective outrage," adding of the Oscars slap, "Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s---. I didn't have any 'entanglements.' "

The comedian was referring to back in July 2020, when Jada opened up about having an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina years ago, while she and Will were on a break. She explained at the time that she and Will eventually were able to repair their relationship, saying, "We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love."

Among those who have criticized Rock's remarks is #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign, who shared a clip from the special alongside which she tweeted that Rock never said Jada's name directly — referring to Will telling Rock to "keep my wife's name out your f--ing mouth" at the Oscars last year.

"But he did call her a b*tch, and that seems just as bad, if not worse. TO ME," Reign added.

She also addressed the location of Rock's show, alleging in a separate tweet, "He knew what he was doing. It wasn't weird, but intentional. Chris could've picked (and sold out) any city in America. He wanted to be in Jada's hometown."

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Rock Skewers Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Entanglement Drama: "She Hurt Him Way More Than He Hurt Me"

Others like Leslie Jones have come to Rock's defense. Jones replied on Instagram to a user who accused the comedian of "setting a terrible example" with the content of his show.

Defending Rock, Jones wrote, "Y'all forget he got slapped in front of the world yo! His kids, his mama, peers EVERYONE! I wonder how y'all muthaf----s would handle that! And he is A COMEDIAN this is his way of expressing it. If he sang he would write a song. Cause it's a painful thing that happen."

"Y'all act like you would be righteous! YOU ARE HYPOCRITES! Shut the f--- up and go sit down," she added.

