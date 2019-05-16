Chris Rock to Reboot Saw Horror Franchise with an 'Intense and Twisted' Spin

Chris Rock is moving from laughs to screams with his next project.

After fellow comedian Jordan Peele found critical acclaim and success in the horror movie world, Rock, 54, is trying his hand at the genre with the next Saw movie. Lionsgate announced that the franchise will be revived with a new idea from Rock set to hit theaters in Oct. 2020.

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place,” Rock said in a statement, according to Indiewire. He will serve as an executive producer on the film, while franchise director Darren Lynn Bousman returns to the director’s chair.

The last Saw movie, titled Jigsaw, came out in 2017 and was the eight movie in the franchise that started in 2004.

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake said in a statement, according to Indiewire. “Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind bending and intense as all the previous Saw films.”

He continued, “Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules, who previously worked on the other franchise movies, also threw their support behind Rock and his new idea.

“Chris wants to put his own spin on the Saw franchise in the way Eddie Murphy put a completely fresh perspective on buddy-cop films with ’48 Hours,’” Burg and Koules said in a statement. “This new Saw is going to be an event film in the making for horror fans. It will have all of the twists and turns and hardcore layers that our fans expect directed by one of the masters of the craft, Darren Lynn Bousman. We can’t wait to get started.”

The previous Saw movies came out every year between 2004 and 2010, with the 2017 outing sparking it up again.