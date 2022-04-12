Chris Rock's New York City outing comes two weeks after Will Smith struck him in the face at the 2022 Academy Awards

Chris Rock Seen Out in New York City Two Weeks After Will Smith Incident at 2022 Oscars

Chris Rock is taking in the Big Apple.

Two weeks after the 57-year-old comedian was struck in the face by Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards, he was photographed out and about in New York City.

Rock was dressed in cargo pants, a black T-shirt, a blue puffer jacket and white sneakers for the Monday outing.

He finished the look in a pair of sunglasses, black headphones and a black beanie.

Will, 53, walked onstage at the Oscars on March 27 and struck Rock in response to a joke the comedian made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Will shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth!" to a stunned Rock, who moved the show forward by presenting an award after being initially speechless.

Will has since resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars. The Academy also banned the actor from attending its events for the next 10 years.

Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson also apologized to Rock in a letter, saying in part, "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances."

They added, "During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

Rock has continued to be mostly reserved about his honest reaction to the shocking moment. He said during a stand-up show in Indio, California, on Friday night, "I'm okay. I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid."

He jokingly added, "Life is good. I got my hearing back," according to a report from the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

Last week, Rock's brother Kenny told the Los Angeles Times that Rock was not aware of Jada's alopecia when he cracked the joke about the 50-year-old actress starring in a G.I. Jane sequel, a reference to Demi Moore's shaved head in the 1997 film.