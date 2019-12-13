Chris Rock Wants to Hear About Your 'One Black Friend': Actor Reaches Out to Fans with New Project

Chris Rock is reaching out to his fans to help him with his latest project.

The actor and comedian, 54, has launched My One Black Friend, a project looking at experiences of being the only African-American friend in a group.

“All my black friends have a bunch of white friends,” Rock said in a statement. “And all my white friends have one black friend.”

In a video available on the website for his project, Rock said, “I need stories, I need tales. People with their first black friend. My first black boyfriend. My first black boss.”

“Just the other day I had my first black pilot,” he added. “Good flight.”

In 2009, Rock produced the documentary Good Hair, which looked at the relationship African-Americans have with their hair and how it plays into a broader society. Similarly, “My One Black Friend is an honest look at friendship and racial relations with a comedic twist,” the project teased in a statement.

“My One Black Friend will solicit stories via our website and social media to share in a conversation about friendship. We will use the photos to chronicle a photojournalistic essay about friendships with more observations and stories from Chris himself,” the statement continued.

People interested in sharing their stories are welcome to send them to him directly at MyOneBlackFriend.com for use in his project. Compensation will be provided for those whose stories and photos are selected.

Rock has kept a relatively low profile in recent years. In January, Rock presented at the 2019 New York Film Critics Circle Awards where he joked about not being able to say anything controversial.

“If it was five years ago I could say something real offensive and funny right now,” he said. “But I can’t do that anymore, so… heyyyy!”