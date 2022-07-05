Chris Rock and Lake Bell Spotted Dining Together Twice in Los Angeles Over Fourth of July Weekend

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Comedian Chris Rock and actress Lake Bell are seen having a romantic dinner date at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on the 4th of July weekend in Santa Monica. The duo arrived at 8:45 PM and left the establishment at 10:30 PM. The 57-year-old comedian kept it casual in a white long sleeve shirt, grey pants, and brown dress shoes while actress Lake Bell wore black jeans, black dress shoes, and a black top showing off a little bit of her cleavage. At one point, the couple was holding hands as they arrived at the restaurant but immediately let go of each other as soon as they saw the photographers. It’s been a little over 3 months since Chris Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith on stage in front of an audience and on live television at the 2022 Oscars. Chris and Lake were recently spotted together last month at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, watching a Cardinals game. Pictured: Chris Rock, Lake Bell BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TPG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Chris Rock and Lake Bell | Credit: TPG / BACKGRID