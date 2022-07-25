"Lake [Bell] joins [Chris Rock] on tour when she can. They are making it work. They seem happy," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple

Lake Bell and Chris Rock Walk Arm-in-Arm in N.Y.C. After Croatia Vacation: 'They Seem Happy' (Source)

Lake Bell and Chris Rock are hitting the Big Apple!

The couple was photographed walking arm-in-arm in New York City's SoHo neighborhood, after returning to U.S. soil following their vacation in Croatia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bell, 43, and Rock, 57, each held a drink in their opposite hands as they walked together on Sunday, with the actress/director in a patterned skirt and top and blue slides. Her actor-comedian beau wore a dark-blue T-shirt, Adidas pants and white sneakers.

Also that day, the duo was spotted stepping out in Manhattan with Bell in the same skirt paired with a white top and black combat boots. Rock swapped out his athletic bottoms for green cargo pants, also wearing a white T-shirt, baseball cap and black backpack slung over one shoulder.

Rock is in town for a five-date comedy tour in New York and New Jersey titled Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed alongside Kevin Hart, which wraps Monday in Brooklyn.

"Chris has a busy work schedule right now," a source tells PEOPLE. "Lake joins him on tour when she can. They are making it work. They seem happy. Chris is very attentive and seems to really like spending time with her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

chris rock, lake bell Lake Bell and Chris Rock | Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Rock and Bell first sparked dating rumors in June, when they were spotted together for the first time at a St. Louis Cardinals game.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair "have been seeing each other for a few weeks," and added, "They are getting to know each other and seem to have fun."

Confirmation about Bell and Rock's relationship came days after the actors were seen multiple times together in Santa Monica, California, including outside restaurant Giorgio Baldi, over Fourth of July weekend.

A source at the Italian eatery told PEOPLE that the two "had a late dinner date" that "looked romantic," adding, "Not too much PDA, but you could tell from the smiles and laughter that they had fun."

Chris Rock decided to take a walk around town with his new girlfriend, actress Lake Bell Chris Rock and Lake Bell | Credit: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

The couple jetted off to Croatia earlier this month, where they were spotted holding hands and walking along a boardwalk, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

Days later, they were spotted on a yacht off the coast of the European country, where Rock chatted with Sacha Baron Cohen. In another image, Bell, wearing a purple mini dress, held onto the ship's rails, smiling as she looked out to sea.

"I can't say how serious this romance is or what it will become because it is way too early. But they create a storm of laughter when together and both are real people. It's a good match," a source told PEOPLE this month. "Chris is busy and happy, and his time with Lake Bell has been great."