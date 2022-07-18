Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation
Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!
Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot.
The comedian kept it cool in a black button down and black jeans, plus a straw fedora and aviator sunglasses, while the actress/director wore a blue jumpsuit, black sandals and a cream crossbody.
The couple was seen earlier in the day on a yacht, where Rock chatted with Sacha Baron Cohen. The Borat star, casually clad in a navy tee and khaki pants, seemed to laugh as Rock told a story. In another image, Bell, wearing a purple mini dress, held onto the ship's rails, smiling as she looked out to sea.
Rock and Bell first sparked dating rumors in June, when they were spotted together for the first time at a St. Louis Cardinals game.
Last Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Rock and Bell "have been seeing each other for a few weeks," and added, "They are getting to know each other and seem to have fun."
The insider told PEOPLE that "Lake is a great mom" and her 5-year-old son Ozgood and 7½-year-old daughter Nova, whom she shares with ex Scott Campbell, are "her first priority."
"She is having fun dating though," the source said. "Chris is currently touring and very busy too. They see each other when they have time."
Confirmation about Bell and Rock's relationship came days after the actors were seen multiple times together in Santa Monica, California, including outside restaurant Giorgio Baldi, over Fourth of July weekend.
A source at the Italian eatery told PEOPLE that the two "had a late dinner date" that "looked romantic," adding, "Not too much PDA, but you could tell from the smiles and laughter that they had fun."
An industry source also told PEOPLE that the pair "get along fine and have things in common like laughing at everything including themselves."
"They share a giant sense of humor and a way of looking at life with sarcasm and outrage, which gives them lots to laugh about," the insider added.
The latter source said Rock and Bell have been seeing each other for a couple of months but Rock is "slammed" with professional engagements, including touring (which he is "excited" about), and is set to continue for the next few months.
"I can't say how serious this romance is or what it will become because it is way too early. But they create a storm of laughter when together and both are real people. It's a good match," the insider said. "Chris is busy and happy, and his time with Lake Bell has been great."
Reps for Bell and Rock have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment about the nature of their relationship.
Rock was previously married to Malaak Compton Rock, from whom he split from in 2016 after nearly 20 years together. He was later linked to actresses Megalyn Echikunwoke and Carmen Ejogo.
Bell and her husband of seven years, Scott Campbell, announced their split in October 2020.