Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation

EXCLUSIVE: The Hollywood acting elite spends their vacation on the Adriatic on a luxury yacht. Chris Rock and his new girlfriend, actress Lake Bell, confirmed their relationship in Croatia during a romantic stroll through Trogir. Now they are caught carelessly enjoying the company of friends. After dinner in Split, they spend their days on a yacht in the company of Woody Harrelson and his wife Laura Louie, Sacha Baron Cohen, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and his wife, the famous model Jessica Miller. Well-known comedians and actors have been known for their joint summer vacations since 2018, when they regularly vacation together and take selfies together. Chris Rock was comforted by friends including Wanda Sykes, Sacha Baron Cohen and Woody Harrelson after Will Smith hit him on stage at the Oscars. Maybe they took him to Croatia on vacation so he could forget about the scandal at the Oscars and have fun with his new love. They are joined by JR, the pseudonym of a French photographer and street artist whose identity has not been confirmed. JR is an abbreviation for the initials of JR's name, which is Jean-René. Matthew McConaughey, after spending a few days in Istria, joined his friends on the yacht, in Split, Croatia, on July 14, 2022. Pictured: Lake Bell Ref: SPL5326875 170722 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pixsell Pixsell / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Australia Rights, Indonesia Rights, India Rights, South Korea Rights, Malaysia Rights, Norway Rights, Singapore Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights

