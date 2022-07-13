A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Chris Rock and Lake Bell, who were snapped in Croatia together Tuesday, "have been seeing each other for a few weeks"

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands in Croatia as They Continue to See Each Other

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are taking their romance international.

The pair were spotted in Trogir, Croatia, on Tuesday, holding hands as they walked along a boardwalk, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, were both dressed casually for their European jaunt, with the comedian in a white button-down shirt, khaki pants, white sneakers and a beige fedora.

The actress/director kept it similarly low-key in a pair of black pedal pushers, long-sleeve cropped top and slide kitten heels.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that Rock and Bell "have been seeing each other for a few weeks," and added, "They are getting to know each other and seem to have fun."

The latter insider told PEOPLE that "Lake is a great mom" and her 5-year-old son Ozgood and 7½-year-old daughter Nova, whom she shares with ex Scott Campbell, are "her first priority."

"She is having fun dating though," the source said. "Chris is currently touring and very busy too. They see each other when they have time."

Confirmation about Bell and Rock's relationship came days after the actors were seen multiple times together in Santa Monica, California, including outside restaurant Giorgio Baldi, over Fourth of July weekend.

A source at the Italian eatery told PEOPLE that the two "had a late dinner date" that "looked romantic," adding, "Not too much PDA, but you could tell from the smiles and laughter that they had fun."

An industry source told PEOPLE this week that the pair "get along fine and have things in common like laughing at everything including themselves."

"They share a giant sense of humor and a way of looking at life with sarcasm and outrage, which gives them lots to laugh about," the insider added.

The latter source said Rock and Bell have been seeing each other for a couple of months but Rock is "slammed" with professional engagements at the moment, including touring (which he is "excited" about), and is set to continue for the next few months.

"I can't say how serious this romance is or what it will become because it is way too early. But they create a storm of laughter when together and both are real people. It's a good match," the insider said. "Chris is busy and happy, and his time with Lake Bell has been great."