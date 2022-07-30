Chris Rock's set at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta came hours after Will Smith issued his first on-camera apology to the comedian over his March Oscars slap

Chris Rock Jokes That He Was Slapped by 'Suge Smith' During Atlanta Comedy Show Set

Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in New Video: 'I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'

Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in New Video: 'I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'

In Chris Rock's first comedy show after Will Smith released a new video apologizing for slapping him at the 2022 Oscars, the comedian joked about the slap — but didn't address Smith's apology.

Hours after Smith's video apology for slapping the comedian on live television at March's Oscars ceremony, Rock, 57, took the stage at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Everybody is trying to be a f---ing victim," Rock said. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day, I got kids." (Rock's reference of Smith as "Suge Smith" appeared to be a play on the name of currently jailed Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.)

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," Rock added during the show, which is one of several he is performing at the Fox Theatre through Sunday, as part of his Ego Death World Tour.

In his apology video, the King Richard actor said, in part, "I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Smith, 53, also revealed he received a message back that Rock was "not ready to talk" and would "reach out" when he was.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

chris rock and will smith Chris Rock (L); Will Smith | Credit: Getty (2)

At the March 27 ceremony, before his win for Best Actor, Smith walked onstage and slapped Rock across the face after taking issue with a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. (Jada, 50, lives with alopecia.)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally."

Smith, who later resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending their ceremonies for the next 10 years, said in his statement, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris."

"I was out of line and I was wrong," he added. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

RELATED VIDEO: Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in New Video: "I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk"

In the time since the Oscars, Rock has made brief jokes at stand-up performances referencing the moment, but he hasn't yet spoken about it in length. He has said he'll "talk about it at some point" eventually.

In his Friday video, Smith said, "I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the complexities and nuances of what happened."

"I'm not gonna try to unpack all of that right now but I can say to you, there was no part of me that thought that was the right way to behave in that moment," he added.