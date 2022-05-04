Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night, five weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the 2022 Oscars

Chris Rock Joked, 'I Thought That Was Will Smith!' After Witnessing Dave Chappelle Onstage Attack

Chris Rock sprung to Dave Chappelle's side amid an onstage incident Tuesday night.

During the Netflix Is a Joke Festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Chappelle, 48, was attacked towards the end of his performance, when a man in a black hoodie rushed the stage.

The man appeared to push the comedian, knocking him to the ground. The attacker then attempted to flee, but was stopped by security guards and members of Chappelle's team.

Spokespeople from the LAPD confirm to PEOPLE that the suspect, identified as Isaiah Lee, 23, has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. One LAPD spokesperson says the weapon was "a replica handgun with a knife," describing it as a "replica handgun-slash-knife."

Lee is being held in Los Angeles City Jail on $30,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on behalf of the Hollywood Bowl, a rep for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association stressed how seriously the organization is addressing the evolving situation.

"The safety of our artists, visitors and staff is the LA Phil's top priority," a spokesperson said.

"The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, 2022 remains an active investigation, and we are unable to comment further at this time," they added, redirecting further queries to the LAPD.

Along with Jamie Foxx and several others, Rock, who had performed earlier in the night, sprung into action to help Chappelle.

In a callback to his own incident at the 2022 Academy Awards in late March, Rock, 57, said, "I thought that was Will Smith!"

Chappelle had also ended his set making jokes involving Will, 53, PEOPLE can confirm.

Rock was slapped by Will in the face at the 94th Academy Awards, while the comedian was onstage presenting an award and made a crack about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

The actor apologized to Rock in a statement the next day, saying he "reacted emotionally" because the "joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear." (Will's wife Jada, 50, has been open about living with hair loss due to alopecia.)

Will — who won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard at the ceremony — has since resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars. The Academy also banned Will from its events for the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, footage posted on Twitter shows Chappelle's attacker being removed from the scene on a stretcher Tuesday night.

Authorities told the outlet that neither Chappelle nor any law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The comedian had been introducing Black Star when the attack occurred, and the duo went on to perform after the scare.

Amid the chaos, Chappelle told audience members, "Everybody compose themselves. I want this to be a peaceful moment."