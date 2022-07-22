"Both my kids are in college. I have nothing to do. My mom is good, I got no woman," Chris Rock said on Kevin Hart's Peacock series Hart to Heart

Chris Rock Joked About Being 'Lonely' in His 50s Months Before Lake Bell Romance: 'I Got No Woman'

Chris Rock opened up about his bachelor lifestyle before his romance with Lake Bell.

On Thursday's episode of Kevin Hart's Peacock series Hart to Heart, Rock, 57, spoke about being single in his 50s and whether he ever wanted to remarry. (The comedian was previously married to Malaak Compton Rock, from whom he split from in 2016 after nearly 20 years together.)

"You're a 56-year-old bachelor now," Hart, 43, told his guest during the episode, which was recorded in January.

"Let's not go there," Rock replied, laughing. "I'm by myself. I'm a lonely man!"

Chris Rock; Lake Bell Chris Rock; Lake Bell | Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"Are you looking to go down the world of marriage again or are you good?" Hart asked.

"I think I'm good," Rock responded. The comedian then joked, "At some point I'll have a woman and whatever, and hopefully she'll be with me for a while, and one day I won't be able to make it up the steps and I'll put her in my will. 'I can't get up the stairs — somebody get me my will! I gotta put Angie in my will.' "

Earlier in the episode, Rock riffed on his empty-nester status. "Both my kids are in college. I have nothing to do," he cracked. "My mom is good, I got no woman. I'm like, whatever."

Rock and Bell first sparked dating rumors in June, when they were spotted together for the first time at a St. Louis Cardinals game.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair "have been seeing each other for a few weeks," and added, "They are getting to know each other and seem to have fun."

Chris Rock decided to take a walk around town with his new girlfriend, actress Lake Bell Chris Rock and Lake Bell | Credit: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

Confirmation about Bell and Rock's relationship came days after the actors were seen multiple times together in Santa Monica, California, including outside restaurant Giorgio Baldi, over Fourth of July weekend.

A source at the Italian eatery told PEOPLE that the two "had a late dinner date" that "looked romantic," adding, "Not too much PDA, but you could tell from the smiles and laughter that they had fun."

This month the couple jetted off to Croatia, where they were spotted holding hands and walking along a boardwalk, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

Days later, they were spotted on a yacht off the coast of the European country, where Rock chatted with Sacha Baron Cohen.