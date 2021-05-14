"It was a real weird feeling of relief to not have been involved in that, at all," Jimmy Kimmel told Chris Rock as they poked fun at not being involved

Chris Rock and Jimmy Kimmel Joke About Not Hosting 2021 Oscars: 'I Was Like a Backseat Driver’

Hosting the Academy Awards is no laughing matter, but Chris Rock and Jimmy Kimmel are poking fun at not being involved this year.

While appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, the 56-year-old comedian roasted the Oscars' 93rd annual awards show, which was presented without a host for the third year running.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You know what we did this year, you and I? We didn't host the Oscars!" Rock jokingly told Kimmel, 53.

"We sure didn't!" the late night host agreed. "It was a real weird feeling of relief to not have been involved in that, at all."

The 93rd annual Academy Awards were watched by 9.85 million viewers, accounting for a 58.3% drop from the previous year, Variety reported at the time. The ceremony was likely hampered by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, which has largely kept audiences out of movie theaters since last March.

Jimmy Kimmel; Chris Rock Jimmy Kimmel and Chris Rock | Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

During his Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview, Rock — who hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016 —continued to joke about the lack of an emcee at this year's ceremony.

"At home, I was like a backseat driver. My father used to say, 'Brake! Brake!' I was like, 'Joke! Joke!' " Rock quipped.

"Somebody must have gone to the Oscars and said, have you ever considered subtracting all the humor from the Oscars?" said Kimmel, who hosted in 2017 and 2018.

"They did a good job, if that was what they went for!" Rock replied.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

CHRIS ROCK, JIMMY KIMMEL Chris Rock and Jimmy Kimmel | Credit: Richard Cartwright/Walt Disney Television via Getty

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, former Oscars host Billy Crystal spoke about why having a host for the ceremony is so important.