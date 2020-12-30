“I learned that I could be very hard on myself," Chris Rock told CBS Sunday Morning's Gayle King of his therapy sessions

Chris Rock Reveals He Does Seven Hours of Therapy a Week Since Onset of COVID-19 Pandemic

Chris Rock has turned to therapy more frequently amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Gayle King for CBS Sunday Morning, airing this weekend, the 55-year-old actor and comedian revealed that he increased his therapy visits to about seven hours a week after the pandemic struck the U.S. in March.

“You have to tell the truth,” he told King, 66, of his therapy sessions. “You have to tell – you have to go into therapy prepared to tell the worst part of yourself every week, you know?”

Ultimately, Rock said that he learned a lot about himself in therapy. “I learned that I could be very hard on myself,” he told King. “Like really, really hard on myself, and I need to relax. And I need to listen, I need to take chances.”

In September, Rock revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he was diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD) this year after a nine-hour series of cognitive tests.

The Fargo star said that the condition means he has challenges interpreting nonverbal signals in social situations.

"And all I understand are the words," he said of frequently understanding things in their most literal meanings, which he said helps with his comedy. "By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes — they’re just not great for one-on-one relationships."

Rock opened up to THR about his therapy, sharing that he's working on processing childhood traumas;

"I thought I was actually dealing with it, and the reality is I never dealt with it," said the comedian. "The reality was the pain and the fear that that brought me, I was experiencing it every day."