Chris Rock Jokes That He Can't Say Anything 'Offensive and Funny Right Now'

Chris Rock isn’t holding back his thoughts about the current state of comedy.

The comedian was a surprise presenter at the 2019 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Monday, where he cracked a joke about not being able to say anything controversial.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“If it was five years ago I could say something real offensive and funny right now,” Rock said, “but I can’t do that anymore, so…heyyyy!”

Rock’s comments come at a moment where other comedians have come under fire for offensive jokes, including Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

The Oscars are still looking for a host to fill the spot vacated by Hart, who stepped down while apologizing for his resurfaced homophobic comments and tweets.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Says ‘We All Have the Ability to Grow’ After Discussing Oscars Controversy on Ellen

In the same speech on Monday night, Rock suggested that fellow comedian Steve Martin should be the one to host the Oscars.

Steve Martin at the 2019 New York Film Critics Circle Awards Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“Steve Martin’s here! Steve Martin, you should host the Oscars,” Rock said. “You’re the best. Steve Martin should host the Oscars. Because I’m not doing it, goddammit! You’re not getting me.”

Rock has hosted the Oscars twice, in both 2005 and 2016. Martin has hosted three times, most recently in 2010 with Alec Baldwin.

RELATED: Roma Sweeps New York Film Critics Circle Awards as Regina Hall and Ethan Hawke Win Big

Roma, a black and white Spanish-language film set in 1970s Mexico City, was named Best Picture at the night’s annual awards, while the film’s director, Gravity‘s Alfonso Cuarón, also won the directing and cinematography prizes.

Regina Hall won the Best Actress award for her role in comedy Support the Girls, while the Best Actor prize went to Ethan Hawke, celebrating his turn as a pastor in First Reformed.