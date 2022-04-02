Chris Rock's Brother Tony Rock References Will Smith's Oscars Slap During Stand-Up Routine
Chris Rock's brother Tony Rock is defending his family once again.
During his stand-up comedy show on Friday, Tony, 47, began his act by reminding the audience about the infamous 2022 Oscars slap involving his brother Chris, 57, and actor Will Smith.
In a video uploaded to YouTube, Tony can be seen opening up his Raleigh, North Carolina, performance with a warning, saying, "If you think you gonna walk up on this stage, this ain't the motherf—ing Oscars."
"And if you walk your a— up here, you ain't nominated for s—t but these motherf—ing hands," he continued. "Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year. Every time you see me do a show, pop!"
At the Academy Awards ceremony last Sunday, Smith, 53, walked onto the stage and hit Chris following a joke made by the comedian about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. The actress, 50, has been open about having alopecia.
"I didn't want to start the show like that!" Tony later added before once again referencing the Oscars incident, saying, "You gonna hit my motherf—ing brother because your b—h gave you a side-eye?"
Earlier this week, Tony shared his opinion on Twitter, disapproving of Smith's apology before noting that his brother is "fine" after the ordeal.
Tony told his followers on Tuesday that he's "waiting" for Smith to speak directly to his brother and family after a fan pointed out Smith's relationship with the comedian over the years.
After declining to press charges, Chris broke his silence regarding the incident on Wednesday during his show at The Wilbur in Boston.
"I'm still processing what happened," he told fans in the audience, adding that he would probably talk about what happened at some point in a serious manner, according to an audience member.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, claiming he "will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct."
"I am heartbroken," he said in a statement via his representatives to PEOPLE. "I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."
"We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences," said David Rubin, president of the Academy, in a statement sent to PEOPLE.
Rubin added, "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."