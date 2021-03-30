Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson Hunt a 'Jigsaw Copycat' in New Trailer for Latest Saw Movie Spiral

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson are back in a new trailer for Spiral, the latest Saw film.

The enticing trailer starts with a mysterious package being delivered to Rock's character, Detective Ezekiel Banks, at his precinct. After asking everyone to leave him with the package, Banks opens it to find a USB drive that says "Play me," with Saw's iconic villain Jigsaw's mark.

"Hello Detective Banks," says a familiar-sounding voice in the video clue. "Do you know where your officers are?"

Banks and his partner Detective William (The Handmaid's Tale's Max Minghella) then encounter several Jigsaw marks across their city, leading William to wonder if the Jigsaw killer is back from the dead.

This leads Banks to have to talk to the one person he hasn't in years — his detective father, played by Jackson.

"Jigsaw copycat, this is gonna go sideways fast," says Jackson. The rest of the trailer shows Banks trying to solve the increasingly bloody mystery.

Spiral Chris Rock as Detective Ezekiel Banks Image zoom Credit: Brooke Palmer/Lionsgate

Last year, Rock, 54, announced that he would revive the franchise with an "intense and twisted" spin.

"I've been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place," the comedian said in a statement at the time, IndieWire reported.

The last Saw movie, titled Jigsaw, came out in 2017 and was the eighth movie in the iconic franchise that started in 2004. The previous Saw movies came out every year between 2004 and 2010, with the 2017 outing sparking it up again.

Rock serves as an executive producer on the new film, with franchise director Darren Lynn Bousman returning to the director's chair.