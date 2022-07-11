Chris Rock and Lake Bell 'Create a Storm of Laughter' Together, Says Source: 'A Good Match'

A source tells PEOPLE that new couple Lake Bell and Chris Rock "share a giant sense of humor and a way of looking at life with sarcasm and outrage"

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are cracking each other up!

An industry source tells PEOPLE that the new couple "get along fine and have things in common like laughing at everything including themselves."

"They share a giant sense of humor and a way of looking at life with sarcasm and outrage, which gives them lots to laugh about," the insider adds.

The source says Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been seeing each other for a couple of months but Rock is "slammed" with professional engagements at the moment, including touring (which he is "excited" about), and is set to continue for the next few months.

"I can't say how serious this romance is or what it will become because it is way too early. But they create a storm of laughter when together and both are real people. It's a good match," the insider says. "Chris is busy and happy, and his time with Lake Bell has been great."

According to a Los Angeles entertainment source, "Chris and Lake are both smart people so they have a lot of great conversations."

"She is well-educated and has an amazing sense of humor," the L.A. insider continues. "She is hilarious. They really do have a lot in common. It's a new relationship but he is impressed with her. The time they have had together has been positive."

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that Rock and Bell "have been seeing each other for a few weeks," and added, "They are getting to know each other and seem to have fun."

The latter insider told PEOPLE that "Lake is a great mom" and her 5-year-old son Ozgood and 7½-year-old daughter Nova, whom she shares with ex Scott Campbell, are "her first priority."

"She is having fun dating though," the source said. "Chris is currently touring and very busy too. They see each other when they have time."

Confirmation about Bell and Rock's relationship came days after the actors were seen outside restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, over Fourth of July weekend.

A source at the Italian eatery told PEOPLE that the two "had a late dinner date" that "looked romantic," adding, "Not too much PDA, but you could tell from the smiles and laughter that they had fun."

"They shared some popular pasta dishes and seemed to enjoy their date," the Giorgio Baldi insider further shared.

Bell and Rock were also spotted dining at the same area's Coast restaurant the following day, as seen in a photo obtained by TMZ. The outlet also reported that the pair were previously spotted together at a St. Louis Cardinals game.